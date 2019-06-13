Innovaccer Awarded as the 'Best Healthcare Big Data Platform' in 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., the leading San Francisco-based data activation company, has been awarded as the "Best Healthcare Big Data Platform" in 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Awards. This is the second recognition from the community in two consecutive years. The company has been recognized for its characterized solution capabilities, best-in-industry platform, scalability, and other quality features that make the company stand beyond the league.

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform founded to recognize the medical and health technology innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the world. The program evaluates and recognizes breakthrough solutions and companies in a range of categories, including Robotics, TeleHealth, Patient Engagement, EHR, mHealth, Medical Devices, Healthcare Security, Medical Data, and more. Among 3000+ nominations, only 50 companies were recognized across multiple categories, some of which were Apple Inc., Humana, Fitbit, and other major players.

MedTech Breakthrough awarded the company based on its platform capabilities. Innovaccer assists organizations with its bleeding-edge data activation platform that aggregates, analyzes, and activates the data including clinical data, revenue cycle data, imaging, PMS, and others from multiple sources such as EHRs, claims, and labs, among many others. With its 200+ pre-built connectors to multiple IT vendors and data sources, the platform can integrate data with the fastest turnaround time of 4-6 weeks without compromising data quality.

The data activation platform powers Innovaccer's unique capabilities with its five major offerings:

InCare: Smart, AI-assisted care management solution that personalizes care and integrates care teams

InGraph: Healthcare's most powerful population health management tool

InNote: Point-of-care technology for smarter physician engagement

InConnect: One-stop solution for physicians to engage patients

InAPI: Healthcare's most advanced API that opens your healthcare data

Innovaccer has been working to activate data from a number of different healthcare providers, including Hartford Healthcare, Mercy ACO Iowa, UniNet, Inmediata Health Integrated Solutions of Puerto Rico, and StratiFi Health Network, saving over $400 million for US healthcare. The company has recently wrapped up Series B round of funding with $35 million, bringing the total funding raised to $51 million.

"We are thankful to the MedTech Breakthrough community for this recognition. This recognition testifies our dedication towards our mission of righting the wrongs of healthcare technology and getting healthcare to work as one," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "We believe our Data Activation Platform can turn out to be revolutionary and play a major role in making healthcare efficient and data-driven."

The company has also received an overall score of 92.8* (based on limited data) in KLAS Research's Performance Report for Population Health Management for 2018. Innovaccer was given this score for meeting customer promises, proactive service, quality of implementation, delivery of new technology, and overall satisfaction. Most recently, the company was featured in the Forbes' list of Top 25 Machine Learning Startups to Watch in 2019. Innovaccer also has been featured in multiple reports released by Gartner, IDC, BlackBook Market Research, and many others.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading healthcare data activation company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. Innovaccer's aim is to make full use of all the data healthcare has worked so hard to collect by righting the wrongs of healthcare technology, doing away with long-standing problems and replacing them with ideal solutions. Its Gartner and KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 500 locations, enabling over 10,000 providers to transform care delivery and work as one. Innovaccer's solutions have successfully activated data for several institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Mercy ACO, StratiFi Health, UniNet Healthcare Network, Catalyst Health Network, Hartford Healthcare, and Osler Health Network. Innovaccer is based in San Francisco and has offices all over the United States and Asia.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

