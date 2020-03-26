Innovaccer Launches Free COVID-19 Management System to Support Government and Healthcare Organizations Care for Patients Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Government agencies and healthcare organizations across the nation are working tirelessly to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. As America's health system battles to prevent the virus from affecting more individuals, providers and medical staff are facing complications in managing the surge in demand for healthcare services.

To assist providers to manage the incoming patients and connect with them, Innovaccer, Inc. has recently launched its 'COVID-19 Management System.' The solution is designed to assist government agencies and healthcare organizations in providing immediate assistance to patients through remote assessments, virtual care, education, automated outreach and guidance.

To protect the public and healthcare providers, the application allows providers to remotely connect with their patients through free telehealth offerings. With the integration of community and lab services into the application, providers can virtually triage their patients with CDC-based guidelines for risk assessment sent via phones and conduct follow up for symptom tracking. Additionally, the solution allows organizations to identify high-risk patients through state-of-the-art analytics to prioritize and monitor them. It tracks and manages high-risk patients and spots high-risk geographies through a real-time dashboard and task manager.

Providers can educate their patients with prevention guidelines and other information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to reduce anxiety and curb the exposure to the virus. With evidence-based triaging and self-assessments, providers can help their patients conduct an initial assessment of their health conditions and take necessary steps accordingly.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has posed a serious challenge to current healthcare infrastructure. While our providers are tirelessly treating thousands of patients every day, we want to help them in this global health crisis by expanding their reach," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "To help the government, healthcare organizations and all frontline healthcare workers care as one, we are launching COVID-19 Management System to enable virtual care."

Innovaccer is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more patient-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 25,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively. Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented in healthcare institutions, government organizations, and corporate enterprises including Catholic Health Initiatives, MercyOne, Orlando Health, Hartford Healthcare, and Stratifi Health. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified 3.8 million patient records and generated more than $400M in savings.

