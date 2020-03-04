Innovaccer Launches InAPI to Build Apps on FHIR APIs to Care as One Data Exchange at HIMSS20

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, a leading healthcare technology company, announced today that it will be launching InAPI, its new technology platform for healthcare developers that simplifies building and deploying Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) application programming interface (API) applications and enables seamless data access. Built on open standards and fully FHIR-compliant, the platform can be leveraged by in-house innovation teams at healthcare organizations and third-party developers to help organizations care as one.

Few industries today are as regulated and have as complex administrative processes as healthcare, a paradigm that results in the creation of many barriers for timely access to healthcare data. Siloed data, complex compliance requirements, and the unremitting risk of cyberattacks pose formidable challenges in addition to the lack of interoperability for developers building patient-centered apps and products.

Innovaccer's vision of interoperability goes beyond data exchange to incorporate the interchange of intelligent insights and services. Innovaccer's innovative technology platform will deliver a solid foundation of Representational State Transfer APIs (RESTful APIs) that will provide data in JSON format to providers, payers, and third-party applications. The API is built on top of Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform that pulls in, cleans up, structures, and normalizes the data from varied source systems like electronic health records, claims, billing systems, and more in the FHIR (DTSU3) format.

With over 1000+ data fields spanning across 26 FHIR resources and complying with the latest version, FHIR v4.0.1., the breadth of data that InAPI provides is comprehensive enough to serve as a foundation upon which custom apps by any healthcare organization can be designed and built. Additionally, this platform is the key to ensuring easy chart retrievals, providing decision support for leaders and executives, and facilitating a clear picture of any gaps in care.

Built using open industry communication standards such as HL7 FHIR, the platform connects with a number of data systems. It is designed to help payers and providers extend the value of their existing systems and collaborate among disconnected networks in order to care as one for their patient population. The open framework of the platform enables a plug-and-play integration with other components and services with little to no coding required.

"Healthcare has endured a long battle in the many attempts to accomplish interoperability, but the effort doesn't stop at making data available to different systems. The goal is to design a network in which disconnected healthcare services can collaborate and care as one. It's about creating a full paradigm shift," remarks Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "InAPI represents a new way of achieving effortless interoperability so we can break down silos and help healthcare organizations care as one."

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more patient-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 25,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively. Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented in healthcare institutions, government organizations, and corporate enterprises, including Catholic Health Initiatives, MercyOne, Orlando Health, Hartford Healthcare, and Stratifi Health. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified 3.8 million patient records and generated more than $400M in savings. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Press Contact

Sachin Saxena

Innovaccer, Inc.

415-504-3851

Related Links

InAPI

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovaccer-launches-inapi-to-build-apps-on-fhir-apis-to-care-as-one-data-exchange-at-himss20-301016604.html

SOURCE Innovaccer Inc.