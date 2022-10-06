Innovas Technologies announces solution to reduce electricity consumption through chiller plant optimization.

Water-cooled chiller plant optimization offers an opportunity to reduce energy consumption across the United States.

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovas Technologies announced today that it has further improved its Helios Automatic Tube Cleaning System® that eliminates fouling in water cooled chiller plants. The Helios TCS® represents Innovas' latest efforts to pioneer a new type of solution designed to improve energy efficiency.

According to the DOE, chillers in the U.S. consume up to 50% of all electricity produced during the hottest summer months and of this amount, up to 10% can be wasted due to chiller fouling. The problem of fouling is so significant that it has been estimated to cost from .3% to .7% of U.S. GDP making the solution to fouling one of the biggest opportunities to strengthen the domestic economy. As infrastructure and demand grows, the draw from the grid by chillers will be a growing factor that likely will receive public and political attention. The good news is that there are methods available to reduce the impact cooling plays in grid consumption and at the same time increase the amount of cooling needed for the nation through automatic elimination of fouling.

About the Helios TCS®

The Helios Automatic Tube Cleaning System® from Innovas Technologies eliminates tube fouling contributing to chilled water plant optimization. The system is proven, reliable and the install base has run millions of cycles without any process interruptions. It works by injecting cleaning balls into the entry point of heat exchanger tubes and collecting them in a trap on the exit part of the heat exchanger. The cleaning balls gently "wipe" the insides of the tubes clean, eliminating bio scale and preventing deposits from accumulating.

About Innovas Technologies

Headquartered in Coralville, Iowa Innovas Technologies is a leading U.S. based manufacturer of energy efficiency solutions tailored to the university, hospital, industrial, and refining sectors. At Innovas Technologies, we believe energy conservation is the largest opportunity for a sustainable future, and our products are designed to provide highly measurable environmental and financial impacts.

Visit innovastechnologies.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovas-technologies-announces-solution-to-reduce-electricity-consumption-through-chiller-plant-optimization-301642293.html

SOURCE Innovas Technologies