HC2 Holdings Aktie

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WKN DE: A3C3CA / ISIN: US45784J1051

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05.10.2026 18:15:17

INNOVATE Completes Sale Of DBM Global To IES Holdings

(RTTNews) - On Monday, INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) announced the completion of the previously announced sale of DBM Global, Inc. (DBMG) to IES Holdings, Inc. (IESC).

INNOVATE said the proceeds will be used mainly to reduce debt and strengthen its balance sheet, giving the company more financial flexibility. The company thanked DBM Global CEO Rustin Roach and his team for their contributions and said it will now focus on its remaining businesses and creating value for shareholders.

IES acquired 100% of DBM Global (DBMG), including the 91.21% stake previously owned by INNOVATE and the remaining 8.79% held by other shareholders. At closing, INNOVATE and DBM Global Intermediate Holdco received about $378 million in cash and 430,974 shares of IES common stock valued at about $146 million.

The stock is subject to a lock-up period of up to 60 days. The seller also received $35 million in cash related to a joint tax election, bringing total cash received at closing to about $413 million. The final purchase price remains subject to post-closing adjustments.

INNOVATE intends to use all net proceeds from the transaction to reduce its outstanding debt.

On the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.80 percent down at $7.44.

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IES Holdings Inc 299,30 -1,19% IES Holdings Inc

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