Innovation and inspiration on tap at free Virtual SAS Global Forum 2020, June 16

CARY, N.C., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As analytics continues to guide and drive the world's response to COVID-19, SAS debuts the final installment of its premier Virtual SAS Global Forum 2020, June 16. Kicking off at 11 a.m. ET – and available later on-demand – the nine-hour experience will feature a dynamic array of thought leaders. They will delve into analytic innovation, industry-specific insights, and the tools and techniques needed to navigate uncertainty, change and disruption. Registration is free of charge and open now.

Connect, collaborate and share

Launching its most robust virtual conference agenda yet, SAS invites participants to create their own experience from SAS, customer, partner and executive sessions; a virtual Quad experience; super demos; traditional mainstage highlights and SAS education offerings. All will be delivered in an easy-to-consume, online format:

SAS Connection: Participants will experience the many uses of SAS from customers like Cleveland Clinic and Georgia -Pacific and explore SAS' education and Data for Good initiatives.

Participants will experience the many uses of SAS from customers like Cleveland Clinic and -Pacific and explore SAS' education and Data for Good initiatives. Executive Connection: Business leaders will hear insights from The Economist Intelligence Unit's Chris Clague , Managing Editor and Global Editorial Lead for Trade and Globalization, as well as analytics innovators, with a focus on business recovery amid the pandemic.

Business leaders will hear insights from The Economist Intelligence Unit's , Managing Editor and Global Editorial Lead for Trade and Globalization, as well as analytics innovators, with a focus on business recovery amid the pandemic. Users Connection: SAS will debut even more user-focused sessions on SAS use cases, tools, resources and training.

SAS will debut even more user-focused sessions on SAS use cases, tools, resources and training. Partner Connection: SAS executives and partners like Deloitte Canada will deep-dive into partner-specific successes and thought leadership.

Keynote and featured speakers

World-renowned optimist and visionary Simon Sinek will inspire with a moderated conversation based on his best-selling book, The Infinite Game. He will share how leaders can apply the essential rules of the "infinite game" to stay ahead of the competition.

The event will also spotlight SAS executives – including founder and CEO Jim Goodnight; COO and CTO Oliver Schabenberger; and Senior Vice President of R&D Engineering Bryan Harris – on the future of analyzing data in the cloud, on the edge and with AI.

An interactive experience to learn – and play

The Quad will digitally replicate an interactive tradeshow experience, complete with a hands-on look at SAS technology and access to SAS experts. Participants can join demos and presentations, learn more about technology and services, and take part in "ask the expert" sessions, with virtual technology booths staffed from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

In addition to sharing bold discoveries and fostering innovation, the virtual experience will also be gamified, incentivizing participants to engage in activities throughout the day.

Mark your calendar and register online today

It all starts on June 16, and registration is open now. For an event agenda, proceedings and previously released on-demand sessions, visit the Virtual SAS Global Forum 2020 website.

Stay up to date, follow, and join the conversation on social:

Twitter : Follow @SASsoftware and #SASGF.

: Follow @SASsoftware and #SASGF. Instagram : Follow @SASsoftware and #SASGF.

: Follow @SASsoftware and #SASGF. Facebook : Like SAS Software and SAS Users Group.

: Like SAS Software and SAS Users Group. LinkedIn: Visit the SAS company and SAS Users Group pages.

Visit SAS' COVID-19 Data Analytics Resource Hub for an assortment of free resources and analytic tools to track and curb the pandemic.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2020 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Tricia Jenkins

tricia.jenkins@sas.com

919-531-1539

sas.com/news

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovation-and-inspiration-on-tap-at-free-virtual-sas-global-forum-2020-june-16-301068933.html

SOURCE SAS