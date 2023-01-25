Innovation, Communities, and Health Care Thought Leaders featured at the 34th Quest for Excellence® Conference

Sunday, April 2–Wednesday, April 5, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baldrige Foundation President and CEO Al Faber announced that registration has opened for the 34th Quest for Excellence® Conference , Sunday, April 2–Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Gaylord National Harbor Resort and Convention Center. You may register today with this link.

In 2022, Congress added "Community" as the 7th Category of the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Awards. This is the first expansion of the awards since Health Care and Education were added in 1998 and the Nonprofit category was added in 2005. This new category reflects the continuing evolution and adaptation of the Baldrige Framework and builds upon the success experienced in other sectors of the economy. This year, Quest will shine a light on best practices in innovation and healthy, thriving communities during its Monday and Wednesday plenary sessions. You will learn practical solutions from subject-matter experts to help your organization achieve breakthrough performance and results. Quest will also feature presentations by Baldrige Award-winning health care organizations, including Adventist Health White Memorial , GBMC Healthcare, Inc. , Mary Greeley Medical Center , Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital , and Southcentral Foundation . Learn how these organizations have achieved high performance in the face of today's challenges in the health care sector.

Conference Highlights

Baldrige Foundation Leadership Awards

The Baldrige Foundation's Leadership Awards will be presented during the Foundation Awards Luncheon held as part of the annual Quest for Excellence® on April 4, 2023. There are twenty-five award recipients this year including two recipients of the E. David Spong Lifetime Achievement award which recognizes individuals who have performed truly extraordinary service that has changed the world, and inspired others to do the same. This year's recipients are Lowell C. Kruse, Baldrige Award Recipient CEO and Cofounder of Communities of Excellence 2026, and Richard A. Norling, Baldrige Award Recipient CEO and Cofounder of Communities of Excellence 2026.

Keynote Presentation by Donald Berwick

The Wednesday plenary session will kick off with a keynote presentation by Donald Berwick, President Emeritus and Senior Fellow, Institute for Healthcare Improvement and Former Administrator, Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Dr. Berwick is one of the leading scholars, teachers, and advocates in the world for the continual improvement of health care systems.

Monday Innovation Plenary Session

The Monday plenary session will kick off with a keynote presentation by Duncan Wardle, former Head of Innovation and Creativity at Disney. The learning then continues with a plenary session featuring the senior leaders of five former Baldrige Award Recipients who will speak on the topic of innovation in a Ted-talk style format and participate in an interactive panel discussion.

Wednesday Communities of Excellence Plenary Session

Wednesday morning will feature a session showcasing the Communities of Excellence 2026. Attendees will learn directly from communities that are striving to achieve positive and sustainable results to key areas of community performance such as educational attainment, economic vitality, health, and safety.

Attendees will also take advantage of conference sessions and activities including:

About The Foundation for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, Inc.

The Baldrige Foundation was created as the private partner to the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program in 1988. Its mission is to ensure the long-term financial viability of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program and to support organizational performance excellence throughout the United States and the world. The Baldrige Program, located at NIST within the U.S. Department of Commerce, is a separate entity and is solely responsible for managing and administering the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. For more information on the Baldrige Award process please visit: https://www.nist.gov/baldrige/baldrige-award.

