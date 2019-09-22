Innovation in Emergency Room Care is Noted on an Episode of "Behind The Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noted actor Laurence Fishburne is using his performance skills and gravitas for informative purposes as host of the television show "Behind the Scenes". This educational show aims to help its audience understand the challenges facing society today and how technological innovations help alleviate these problems. One of the latest episodes takes a look at the changing landscape of emergency room care. "Behind the Scenes" takes a look at the latest technology helping emergency room workers save lives.

Emergency room care has always been important to communities, and also holds a cultural significance in society. Everything from television medical dramas to the nightly news features the emergency room. Meanwhile, doctors and researchers the world over have been working tirelessly to advance how emergency room workers improve patient protocols and help care for patients better. This latest episode of "Behind the Scenes" takes a look at these innovations and how our approach to emergency care is being advanced by innovation. The segment will feature innovators in the ER sector and physicians who are helping promote positive change.

"Behind the Scenes" features information from experts in their field and presents cutting edge information. The show has been celebrated by critics and has received awards for its educational content.

