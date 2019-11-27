'Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund' Invests in Telluris Biotech India Pvt. Ltd.

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund managed by Sathguru Catalyser Advisors commits investment up to 4 million Dollars for minority holding in Telluris Biotech India Private Limited, an early stage life sciences company focused on bringing to market path breaking environment sensitive biological control products for the dreaded Plant root knot and cyst nematode related disease complexes. The proprietary biological and bio-molecular products have potential to provide significant savings to crop growers.

Commenting on the commission Mr. Venu Polineni, the Founder of Telluris Biotech India Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are excited to propel our growth to markets with investment from Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund, the sector focused fund that is a best fit for us to advance our innovation in global markets. Our foray to markets will provide unparalleled environment friendly biocontrol and biomolecular products to farmers in India and elsewhere who face severe challenges from the root knot, cyst nematodes and plant root pathogens. Our extensive research based innovative solutions will result in the farmers' efforts to protect their crops and enhance yield significantly."

"Our investment in Telluris is a contribution towards sustainable agriculture with science-based solutions that can provide true health and environment benefit to growers. We perceive the opportunity for Telluris to provide gains to growers through their pipeline of products that are uniquely positioned to application in wide range of crops," said Mr. Krishna Kumar, Chairman of Sathguru Catalysers.

Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund is India focused investment Fund sponsored by Sathguru Management Consultants. The Fund invests in innovation driven growth ventures with potential to transform the agri produce and market ready food products.

About Sathguru Catalyser Advisors Private Limited:





Sathguru Catalyser Advisors Private Limited (SCA) is the Asset Management Company of Innovation in Food & Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund) that invests in Innovation driven growth enterprises in the Food & Agriculture sectors. They believe in generating long term value to our stakeholders by selectively hand picking our investments and transforming them into flourishing businesses.

Media Contact:

Vijayaraghavan Kannan

General Partner

Sathguru Catalyser Advisors Pvt Ltd

vijay@sathguru.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1036506/SCA_logo_Logo.jpg