Innovation Zed Announces CE Mark of New Technology InsulCheck DOSE: An Add-on Device That Automatically Logs the Time and Dialled Dosage for Insulin Pen Users

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Zed, an Irish R&D company specialising in the design, development and manufacturing of medical technologies, announced today it has secured a CE Mark for the InsulCheck DOSE add-on device. As a leader in connected and smart drug delivery technologies, this certification showcases our commitment to meeting relevant health, safety, and environmental requirements regarding consumer safety in the European Union (EU). It also opens the door for commercial expansion within Europe for the growing company.

InsulCheck DOSE is a single-unit add-on device for pen injectors that automatically captures dose value dialled, injection event time stamp and temperature as well as mounting and unmounting events. With InsulCheck DOSE, real-time injection event data are logged and sent automatically to a compatible display device. Product highlights include:

A discreet add-on device compatible with all pen-injectors

Captures dose dialled, timestamp, ambient temperature, etc.

A convenient device with no buttons, no calibration requirements or interference with the normal injection process

Increased user engagement through high-quality usability support features from a vibrant OLED screen

Innovation Zed is dedicated to helping insulin pen users within the diabetes population. Given our understanding of the challenges faced by insulin pen users worldwide, our focus is to support all insulin pen users regardless of their injection pen of choice. As a result of a collaboration with our partner SHL Medical and its subsidiary SHL Technologies, InsulCheck DOSE has been developed to meet the compatibility challenges presented by various injection pen designs and in particular the difficulties in working on a technology to reliably and accurately support low-cost disposable pens.

Dr Dean Minnock, CEO of Innovation Zed, said, "InsulCheck DOSE is a third-generation product of the InsulCheck family and the most intelligent and compatible evolution of the InsulCheck platform. InsulCheck DOSE provides data that, when applied correctly, facilitates an evidence-driven approach to precision insulin management and significantly helps people with diabetes make more informed choices for their personal therapy plan. Our InsulCheck DOSE supports all insulin pens without changing the usability of the pen in any way and without interfering in the normal injection process. In securing the CE mark for InsulCheck DOSE we reached an incredible milestone for our company and for people living with diabetes in Europe."

Innovation Zed expects to initiate a commercial launch of InsulCheck DOSE in Europe during 2023. The company also has plans to introduce bespoke variations of InsulCheck DOSE to new injection devices for various drug therapies over the coming years.

About Innovation Zed

Innovation Zed, Ltd. empowers people to take control of diabetes through connected technology for insulin injection pens. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Innovation Zed has emerged as a leader in injection pen technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Innovation Zed simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about InsulCheck DOSE visit www.innovationzed.com.

