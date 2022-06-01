|
01.06.2022 13:45:22
Innovative and sustainable Implenia among the top three finalists at the German Construction Award 2022
|
Implenia AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Glattpark (Opfikon), 1 June 2022 Implenia has been named as one of the best and most innovative construction companies in Germany. Construction and real estate services provider Implenia Germany was elected as one of the top three finalists out of 170 entries in the category over 500 employees at the German Construction Award 2022. The competition, which has been running since 2013, seeks to identify and honour the industrys pioneers: companies that are well organised, have good control over their processes, and use resources sustainably.
Contact for media:
Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Dates for investors:
As Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.8 billion in 2021. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Implenia AG
|Industriestrasse 24
|8305 Dietlikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 474 74 74
|E-mail:
|info@implenia.com
|Internet:
|www.implenia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023868554
|Valor:
|A0JEGJ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1366373
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1366373 01.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Implenia AGmehr Nachrichten
|
01.06.22
|Innovative and sustainable Implenia among the top three finalists at the German Construction Award 2022 (EQS Group)
|
01.06.22
|Innovativ und nachhaltig Implenia unter den top drei Finalisten des Deutschen Baupreises 2022 (EQS Group)
|
09.05.22
|EcoVadis awards Implenia a Gold Sustainability Rating (EQS Group)
|
09.05.22
|Implenia holt Gold im Nachhaltigkeitsrating von EcoVadis (EQS Group)
|
25.04.22
|Implenia gewinnt grosses und komplexes Infrastrukturprojekt in Norwegen (EQS Group)
|
25.04.22
|Implenia wins large and complex infrastructure project in Norway (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|ARGE GUBRI unter Federführung von Implenia gewinnt Auftrag zur Sanierung des Gubristtunnels (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|ARGE GUBRI, a joint venture led by Implenia, wins contract to renovate the Gubrist tunnel (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Implenia AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Implenia AG
|25,90
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerOPEC im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen höher -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt stiegen am Donnerstag deutlich an. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte mussten überwiegend Einbußen verkraften.