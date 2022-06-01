Implenia AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Innovative and sustainable Implenia among the top three finalists at the German Construction Award 2022



01.06.2022 / 13:45



Glattpark (Opfikon), 1 June 2022 Implenia has been named as one of the best and most innovative construction companies in Germany. Construction and real estate services provider Implenia Germany was elected as one of the top three finalists out of 170 entries in the category over 500 employees at the German Construction Award 2022. The competition, which has been running since 2013, seeks to identify and honour the industrys pioneers: companies that are well organised, have good control over their processes, and use resources sustainably.



We are very proud to be among the top three at the German Construction Award 2022 as one of the best large construction and real estate services providers in Germany. It vindicates our claim that our expertise in managing large, complex real estate and infrastructure projects, combined with a clear focus on sustainability, helps us stand out from the competition, says Matthias Jacob, Country President Germany at Implenia. But we dont just see this success as a reward for our innovative and sustainable corporate management. We also take it as an encouragement for us to get even better. By using BIM (Building Information Modeling) and Lean Construction for planning and execution, Implenia ensures that its projects are carried out efficiently and to its clients high standards. Current examples include the A7 Altona noise abatement tunnel in Hamburg and the residential neighbourhood at Südcampus in Bad Homburg.



This year, for the first time, the German Construction Award (Deutscher Baupreis) was awarded under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Housing, Urban Development and Building. The awards ceremony took place on 31 May 2022 at the digitalBAU 2022 trade fair in Cologne.



Participating companies had to go through an extensive three-stage application process. They were judged by an experienced jury of experts, while the University of Wuppertal was in charge of evaluating the relevant data.



A young talent award for innovative, digital solutions in the construction industry was also presented at the digitalBAU 2022 trade fair. This prize went to a young Implenia BIM specialist for her programming of a BIM-supported application tool to optimise the call-off process for building materials. Contact for media:

17 August 2022: Interim results 2022, Analysts and Media Conference

As Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany.

