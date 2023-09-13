|
13.09.2023 18:19:04
Innovative battery design promises affordable large-scale green energy operations
Researchers at the University of Cincinnati have developed a new lithium-based redox-flow battery that they claim could meet the demands of large-scale green energy operations at an economically viable cost.The novel design removes the membrane that separates the positive and negative sides of the battery, which is one of the most expensive components in this type of battery.According to a paper published in the journal Nature Communications, the lithium-based redox-flow battery exhibited high voltage and energy density.“This design significantly decreases material costs,” said Soumalya Sinha, a visiting professor at the University of Cincinnati, in an interview with The Independent. “We’re trying to achieve the same performance at a lower cost.”Large-scale electrical energy storage systems (EES) are essential for technologies like solar and wind to address the mismatch between the generation and consumption of electrical energy.Rechargeable batteries are the preferred choice for building advanced EES systems due to their high efficiency and flexible installation.Among the various battery technologies being explored, redox-flow batteries have garnered particular attention as promising EES systems because of their unique feature of decoupling energy density and power.The research team has already submitted patent applications for the design.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!