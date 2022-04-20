+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
20.04.2022 20:38:00

Innovative Beverage Concepts Inc. announces a new offering from MOCAFE

IRVINE, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INNOVATIVE BEVERAGE CONCEPTS Inc., a purveyor of specialty coffee & tea bar products sold under the brand MOCAFE® and distributed to cafes globally since 1996, is proud to announce their latest summer offering: CHOUX CRÈME latte.

INNOVATIVE BEVERAGE CONCEPTS INC.

MOCAFE® has always stayed at the forefront of innovation to create destination-driven drink concepts, and this is no different.

CHOUX CRÈME cream puff latte is a rich mix of French puff pastry flavors, sweet custard, and creamy vanilla bean notes with all the elements of a classic French bakery item enjoyed sipped through a straw in a blended iced drink or served with a shot of hot espresso that is sure to entice customers.

CHOUX CRÈME cream puff latte is distributed nationwide through specialty coffee distributors as well as DOT foods, Houston's, and other fine food distributors.

For more information, please visit www.ibevconcepts.com, www.mocafeusa.com, or call 888.662.2334 to find a distributor near you.

MOCAFE logo

Choux Creme Puff Pastry

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovative-beverage-concepts-inc-announces-a-new-offering-from-mocafe-301529470.html

SOURCE INNOVATIVE BEVERAGE CONCEPTS INC.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg weiterhin im Fokus: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- ATX legt zu -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Markt notiert am Donnerstag fester. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht ebenfalls Gewinne. An den US-Börsen dominieren die Bullen. Am Donnerstag präsentierten sich die asiatischen Börsen uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen