Innovative DAP® Premium Wood Filler Delivers High-End Fixes and Customization for All Skill Levels

BALTIMORE, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signs of wear and tear like nicks, chips and holes can take away from the natural beauty of many wood products – such as cabinetry, trim and custom furniture. DAP's latest addition to the wood filler category, DAP® Premium Wood Filler with Chameleon Technology, is an easy-to-use solution to protect and rejuvenate wood surfaces. Professionals and savvy DIYers can not only repair interior and exterior wood surfaces but can also add a touch of customization to any woodworking project.

The 3-in-1 filler and sealer from DAP offers contractors, woodworkers, heavy DIYers, as well as hobby and craft enthusiasts the option to utilize it as a wood filler, grain filler or sealer coat. The unique water-based formula features Chameleon Technology, allowing users to mix stains or pigments directly into the wet state for an exact custom color match, creating an invisible repair and making it easy to add a touch of color. Unlike other formulas, DAP Premium Wood Filler easily accepts all stains and pigments making it a perfect solution for any woodworking project.

"DAP Premium Wood Filler's unique formula brings the art of woodworking to the everyday user. It allows woodworkers and homeowners to more accurately match existing wood tones to create a repair that is seamless and invisible," said Megan Youngs, Senior Product Manager at DAP. "It's also the perfect solution to add a touch of color to highlight undertones and natural grain patterns to create a custom and unique piece."

DAP Premium Wood Filler is also ideal for grain filling applications, which allows you to thin slightly with water to fill natural wood pores leaving a smooth table top finish. The fast drying formula has a two-hour dry time, is easy to clean up with water and low in odor. Plus, the filler accepts all types of top coats and finishes once cured, for a strong and durable, long-lasting finish.

DAP Premium Wood Filler can be found at The Home Depot and other local home improvement retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.dap.com.

About DAP Products Inc.

Founded in 1865, DAP is a leading manufacturer and supplier of caulks, sealants, foam, adhesives, and patch and repair products with a history of first-to-market innovations. For 155 years, DAP has provided professional contractors, remodelers and do-it-yourselfers with trusted, quality, reliable, and long-lasting products.

For more information about DAP products and applications, visit our website at www.dap.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovative-dap-premium-wood-filler-delivers-high-end-fixes-and-customization-for-all-skill-levels-301019976.html

SOURCE DAP Products Inc.