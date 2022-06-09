|
09.06.2022 14:05:00
Innovative Industrial Properties: 3 Reasons to Buy and 1 Reason to Sell
Being the first publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) to offer investors exposure to the budding marijuana market by purchasing and leasing real estate to licensed marijuana operators made Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) (IIP) an attractive buy for investors. The company's stellar post-IPO performance has only made it more attractive to investors, who have seen IIP's share price shoot up over 1,300% to reach its peak in late 2021.But thanks to recent market volatility, among other concerns for the company's future, Innovative Industrial's stock price has taken a tumble -- down 53% from its $286.21 high. Its recent sell-off is making it hard for investors to decide whether now is the time to buy or sell. So, let's take a deeper look. Here are three reasons to buy the REIT and one reason to sell.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!