Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Amended Tax Treatment of 2021 Distributions

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) today announced an amendment to its initial tax treatment of its 2021 distributions that was provided in a press release dated January 28, 2022. The amended tax treatment of its 2021 distributions is as follows:

Security Description: Common Stock CUSIP: 45781V101 Ticker Symbol: IIPR Record

Date Payable

Date Total

Distribution

Per Share Allocable

to 2021 Taxable

Ordinary

Dividend Return of

Capital Long-Term

Capital Gain Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain Section

199A

Dividend(1) 12/31/2020 01/15/2021 $1.240000 $1.020000 $1.020000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.020000 03/31/2021 04/15/2021 $1.320000 $1.320000 $1.320000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.320000 06/30/2021 07/15/2021 $1.400000 $1.400000 $1.400000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.400000 09/30/2021 10/15/2021 $1.500000 $1.500000 $1.500000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.500000 12/31/2021 01/14/2022 $1.500000 $0.100000 $0.100000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.100000 Totals $6.960000 $5.340000 $5.340000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $5.340000

Security Description: 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock CUSIP: 45781V200 Ticker Symbol: IIPR PR A Record

Date Payable

Date Total

Distribution

Per Share Allocable

to 2021 Taxable

Ordinary

Dividend Return of

Capital Long-Term

Capital Gain Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain Section

199A

Dividend(1) 03/31/2021 04/15/2021 $0.562500 $0.562500 $0.562500 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.562500 06/30/2021 07/15/2021 $0.562500 $0.562500 $0.562500 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.562500 09/30/2021 10/15/2021 $0.562500 $0.562500 $0.562500 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.562500 12/31/2021 01/14/2022 $0.562500 $0.562500 $0.562500 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.562500 Totals $2.250000 $2.250000 $2.250000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $2.250000

(1) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.

The common stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2021 will be a split-year distribution, with $0.10 allocable to 2021 for federal income tax purposes and $1.40 allocable to 2022 for federal income tax purposes.

As previously disclosed by IIP on February 1, 2021 in its press release announcing the tax treatment of 2020 dividends, the common stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2020 was a split-year distribution, with $0.22 allocable to 2020 for federal income tax purposes and $1.02 allocable to 2021 for federal income tax purposes, and the 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2020 was allocable entirely to 2020 for federal income tax purposes.

IIP did not incur any foreign taxes in 2021. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of IIP’s distributions.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

