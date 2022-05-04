Innovative Industrial Properties Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 and Year-to-Date Highlights

Financial Results and Capital Activity

Generated total revenues of approximately $64.5 million in the quarter, representing a 50% increase from the prior year’s quarter.

Recorded net income attributable to common stockholders of approximately $34.7 million for the quarter, or $1.32 per diluted share, and AFFO of approximately $53.8 million, or $2.04 per diluted share (including the dilutive impact of the assumed full exchange of the 3.75% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2024 (the Exchangeable Senior Notes)).

Paid a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per common share on April 14, 2022 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2022, representing a 17% increase over the fourth quarter 2021 dividend and a 33% increase over the prior year’s first quarter, equal to an annualized dividend of $7.00 per share.

Exchanged approximately $26.9 million principal amount of the Exchangeable Senior Notes, leaving approximately $6.5 million principal amount of Exchangeable Senior Notes outstanding as of today.

Raised net proceeds of approximately $21.1 million pursuant to sales under IIP’s "at-the-market” equity offering program (ATM Program).

Subsequent to March 31, 2022, completed an underwritten public offering of common stock, including the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $345.0 million.

Investment and Leasing Activity

From January 1, 2022 through today, made six acquisitions for properties located in Arizona, California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and executed five lease amendments to provide additional improvements at properties located in Massachusetts, Michigan and New York.

These transactions represented an aggregate additional investment by IIP of approximately $182.9 million (consisting of purchase prices and commitments to fund future development and improvements, but excluding transaction costs).

In these transactions, IIP established new tenant relationships with Maryland Cultivation and Processing, LLC (MCP) and Verano Holdings Corp., while expanding existing relationships with 4Front Ventures Corp., Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc., Green Peak Industries, Inc. (Skymint), Holistic Industries Inc., Kings Garden, Inc., PharmaCann Inc. and Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Balance Sheet Highlights (at March 31, 2022)

14% debt to total gross assets, with approximately $2.2 billion in total gross assets, representing a total annual fixed cash interest obligation of approximately $16.9 million, with no debt maturing in 2022 or 2023.

Portfolio Update and Acquisition Activity

Acquisitions

IIP acquired the following properties from January 1, 2022 through May 4, 2022 (dollars in thousands, except for per square foot (PSF) statistics):

State Closing Date Rentable

Sq. Ft.(1) Purchase

Price(2) Additional

Investment Total

Investment Total

Investment PSF(3) Massachusetts January 28, 2022 57,000 $ 16,000 $ — $ 16,000 $ 281 New Jersey February 10, 2022 114,000 35,400 4,600 (4) 40,000 351 Pennsylvania March 23, 2022 3,000 2,750 — 2,750 917 California March 25, 2022 23,000 8,158 — 8,158 355 Maryland April 13, 2022 84,000 25,000 — 25,000 298 Arizona April 27, 2022 17,000 5,238 — 5,238 308 Totals 298,000 $ 92,546 $ 4,600 $ 97,146 326

_________________

(1) Includes expected rentable square feet at completion of construction for certain properties. (2) Excludes transaction costs. (3) Calculated as IIP’s total investment divided by the rentable square feet. (4) The tenant is expected to complete future building improvements at the property, for which IIP agreed to provide reimbursement of up to $4.6 million.

Additional Investments for Building Improvements at Existing Properties

IIP committed additional capital at certain existing properties for future building improvements (reflected in the "Additional Investment” column below), each of which resulted in a corresponding adjustment to the base rent at the applicable property, from January 1, 2022 through May 4, 2022 (dollars in thousands, except for PSF statistics):

State Date of Additional Capital Commitment Rentable

Sq. Ft.(1) Existing Investment(2) Additional

Investment Total

Investment Total

Investment PSF(3) Michigan February 4, 2022 201,000 $ 45,000 $ 18,000 $ 63,000 $ 313 Michigan March 1, 2022 63,000 25,000 3,500 28,500 452 Michigan March 23, 2022 145,000 19,750 4,400 24,150 167 Massachusetts March 23, 2022 199,000 49,000 14,900 63,900 321 New York April 27, 2022 225,000 63,500 45,000 108,500 482 Totals 833,000 $ 202,250 $ 85,800 $ 288,050 346

_________________

(1) Includes expected rentable square feet at completion of construction for certain properties. (2) Excludes transaction costs. (3) Calculated as IIP’s total investment divided by the rentable square feet.

As of May 4, 2022, IIP owned 109 properties located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington, representing a total of approximately 8.1 million rentable square feet (including approximately 2.4 million rentable square feet under development / redevelopment), with a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 16.4 years. As of May 4, 2022, IIP had invested approximately $2.0 billion across its portfolio (consisting of purchase price and construction funding and improvements reimbursed to tenants, but excluding transaction costs) and had committed an additional approximately $237.2 million to reimburse certain tenants and sellers for completion of construction and improvements at IIP’s properties (assuming full reimbursement for these improvements, IIP’s total investment in its portfolio equates to approximately $269 per square foot). These statistics do not include an $18.5 million loan from IIP to a developer for construction of a regulated cannabis cultivation and processing facility in California and up to $55.0 million that may be funded between June 15, 2022 and July 31, 2022 pursuant to IIP’s lease with a tenant at one of IIP’s Pennsylvania properties, as the tenant at that property may not elect to have IIP disburse those funds and pay IIP the corresponding base rent on those funds.

Capital Markets Activity

From January 1, 2022 through today, holders of an aggregate of approximately $26.9 million of IIP’s Exchangeable Senior Notes submitted their Exchangeable Senior Notes for exchange, and IIP issued a total of 412,901 shares of common stock to these holders in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the Exchangeable Senior Notes. As of May 4, 2022, approximately $6.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Exchangeable Senior Notes remains outstanding.

From January 1, 2022 through May 4, 2022, IIP sold 117,023 shares of its common stock pursuant to the ATM Program, raising net proceeds, after sales commissions, fees and expenses, of approximately $21.1 million. As of May 4, 2022, the remaining amount available to be sold under the ATM Program is approximately $209.9 million.

On April 5, 2022, IIP completed an underwritten public offering of 1,578,948 shares of common stock, and on April 6, 2022, IIP completed the issuance of an additional 236,842 shares of common stock pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares in the offering, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $345.0 million.

IIP expects to use the net proceeds from these offerings to invest in specialized industrial real estate assets that are used in the regulated cannabis industry and for general corporate purposes. As of May 4, 2022, 27,970,618 shares of IIP common stock are outstanding.

Financial Results

IIP generated total revenues of approximately $64.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to approximately $42.9 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of 50%. The increase was driven primarily by the acquisition and leasing of new properties, additional improvement allowances and construction funding at existing properties resulting in adjustments to base rent, and contractual rental escalations at certain properties.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, IIP recorded net income attributable to common stockholders and net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share of approximately $34.7 million and $1.32, respectively; funds from operations (FFO) (diluted) and FFO per diluted share of approximately $48.9 million and $1.86, respectively; normalized FFO, which adds back to FFO acquisition-related expense and the loss on exchange of a portion of the Exchangeable Senior Notes during the three months ended March 31, 2022 (Normalized FFO), and Normalized FFO per diluted share of approximately $49.1 million and $1.87, respectively; and AFFO and AFFO per diluted share of approximately $53.8 million and $2.04, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, FFO (diluted), Normalized FFO, AFFO and FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO per diluted share include the dilutive impact of the assumed full exchange of the Exchangeable Senior Notes for shares of common stock.

IIP paid a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per common share on April 14, 2022 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2022, representing a 17% increase over the fourth quarter 2021 dividend and a 33% increase over the prior year’s first quarter, equal to an annualized dividend of $7.00 per share. IIP’s "stabilized” AFFO payout ratio was 79% (calculated by dividing the quarterly dividend by the sum of (1) IIP’s AFFO for the quarter plus (2) approximately $4.4 million of additional lease payments assuming a full quarter of contractual lease payments for leases of properties acquired during the quarter and existing leases after the expiration of any scheduled base rent phase-in periods).

FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used in the real estate industry to measure and compare the operating performance of real estate companies. A complete reconciliation containing adjustments from GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders to FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO and definitions of terms are included at the end of this release.

Teleconference and Webcast

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will conduct a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 5, 2022 to discuss IIP’s financial results and operations for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The call will be open to all interested investors through a live audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of IIP’s website at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com, or live by calling 1-877-328-5514 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6764 (international) and asking to be joined to the Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. conference call. The complete webcast will be archived for 90 days on IIP’s website. A telephone playback of the conference call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, May 5, 2022 until 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, May 12, 2022, by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 3390252.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

This press release contains statements that IIP believes to be "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as IIP "expects,” "intends,” "plans,” "estimates,” "anticipates,” "believes” or "should” or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. IIP disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31, December 31, Assets 2022 2021 Real estate, at cost: Land $ 131,925 $ 122,386 Buildings and improvements 1,070,431 979,417 Tenant improvements 694,251 620,301 Total real estate, at cost 1,896,607 1,722,104 Less accumulated depreciation (95,608 ) (81,938 ) Net real estate held for investment 1,800,999 1,640,166 Construction loan receivable 15,525 12,916 Cash and cash equivalents 43,094 81,096 Restricted cash 1,930 5,323 Investments 209,935 324,889 Right of use office lease asset 2,011 1,068 In-place lease intangible assets, net 9,215 9,148 Other assets, net 25,399 9,996 Total assets $ 2,108,108 $ 2,084,602 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Exchangeable senior notes, net $ 9,369 $ 32,232 Notes due 2026, net 294,167 293,860 Tenant improvements and construction funding payable 43,802 46,274 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 8,990 7,718 Dividends payable 46,168 38,847 Other liabilities 2,150 1,167 Rent received in advance and tenant security deposits 56,801 52,805 Total liabilities 461,447 472,903 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized: 9.00% Series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock, $15,000 liquidation preference ($25.00 per share), 600,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 14,009 14,009 Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized: 26,107,769 and 25,612,541 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 26 26 Additional paid-in capital 1,718,234 1,672,882 Dividends in excess of earnings (85,608 ) (75,218 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,646,661 1,611,699 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,108,108 $ 2,084,602

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: Rental (including tenant reimbursements) $ 64,114 $ 42,885 Other revenue 390 — Total revenues 64,504 42,885 Expenses: Property expenses 1,982 770 General and administrative expense 8,777 5,600 Depreciation and amortization expense 13,868 8,839 Total expenses 24,627 15,209 Income from operations 39,877 27,676 Interest and other income 57 124 Interest expense (4,766 ) (1,873 ) Loss on exchange of Exchangeable Senior Notes (118 ) — Net income 35,050 25,927 Preferred stock dividends (338 ) (338 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 34,712 $ 25,589 Net income attributable to common stockholders per share: Basic $ 1.35 $ 1.07 Diluted $ 1.32 $ 1.05 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 25,620,253 23,889,398 Diluted 26,340,224 26,152,551

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FFO, NORMALIZED FFO AND AFFO For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 34,712 $ 25,589 Real estate depreciation and amortization 13,868 8,839 FFO attributable to common stockholders (basic) 48,580 34,428 Cash and non-cash interest expense on Exchangeable Senior Notes 334 1,873 FFO attributable to common stockholders (diluted) 48,914 36,301 Acquisition-related expense 95 8 Loss on exchange of Exchangeable Senior Notes 118 — Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders (diluted) $ 49,127 $ 36,309 Stock-based compensation 4,379 2,101 Non-cash interest expense 307 — Above-market lease amortization 23 — AFFO attributable to common stockholders (diluted) $ 53,836 $ 38,410 FFO per common share – diluted $ 1.86 $ 1.39 Normalized FFO per common share – diluted $ 1.87 $ 1.39 AFFO per common share – diluted $ 2.04 $ 1.47 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 25,620,253 23,889,398 Restricted stock and RSUs 110,457 92,194 PSUs 102,333 — Dilutive effect of Exchangeable Senior Notes 507,181 2,170,959 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 26,340,224 26,152,551

FFO and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (NAREIT). NAREIT defines FFO as the most commonly accepted and reported measure of a REIT’s operating performance equal to net income, computed in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property, depreciation, amortization and impairment related to real estate properties, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

Management believes that net income, as defined by GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings measurement. However, management believes FFO and FFO per share to be supplemental measures of a REIT’s performance because they provide an understanding of the operating performance of IIP’s properties without giving effect to certain significant non-cash items, primarily depreciation expense. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions. IIP believes that by excluding the effect of depreciation, FFO and FFO per share can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods. IIP reports FFO and FFO per share because these measures are observed by management to also be the predominant measures used by the REIT industry and industry analysts to evaluate REITs and because FFO per share is consistently reported, discussed, and compared by research analysts in their notes and publications about REITs. For these reasons, management has deemed it appropriate to disclose and discuss FFO and FFO per share.

IIP computes Normalized FFO by adjusting FFO, as defined by NAREIT, to exclude certain GAAP income and expense amounts that management believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to IIP’s core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the equity REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Normalized FFO and Normalized FFO per share provides investors with a metric to assist in their evaluation of IIP’s operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of other companies, because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact IIP’s operating performance on an ongoing basis. Normalized FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of its core business operations. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Normalized FFO include certain transaction-related gains, losses, income or expense or other non-core amounts as they occur.

Management believes that AFFO and AFFO per share are also appropriate supplemental measures of a REIT’s operating performance. IIP calculates AFFO by adjusting Normalized FFO for certain non-cash items.

For the periods presented, FFO (diluted), Normalized FFO, AFFO and FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO per diluted share include the dilutive impact of the assumed full exchange of the Exchangeable Senior Notes for shares of common stock.

For the three ended March 31, 2022, 102,333 shares issuable upon vesting performance share units ("PSUs”) granted to certain employees were dilutive, as the performance thresholds for vesting of these PSUs were met as measured as of March 31, 2022. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the performance thresholds for vesting of these PSUs were not met as measured as of March 31, 2021.

IIP’s computation of FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO utilized by other equity REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such REITs. Further, FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO do not represent cash flow available for management’s discretionary use. FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of IIP’s financial performance or to cash flow from operating activities (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of IIP’s liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund IIP’s cash needs, including IIP’s ability to pay dividends or make distributions. FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO should be considered only as supplements to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as measures of IIP’s operations.

