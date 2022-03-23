|
23.03.2022 11:31:00
Innovative Industrial Properties Says Exactly What Dividend Growth Investors Want to Hear
Real estate investment trust (REIT) Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) has been expanding its portfolio at a rapid clip since it went public in 2016. That's partly thanks to the swift growth in the marijuana space, and partly a natural result of the fact that financing options in this emerging sector remain limited due to federal law. Dividend growth investors have benefited mightily so far, and Innovative Industrial just signaled that the growth isn't over yet.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!