|
13.10.2022 12:35:00
Innovative Industrial Properties Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) hasn't escaped the sell-off the marijuana sector has experienced recently. Shares of the medical cannabis-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) are down by more than 60% in the past year. While that's a bad performance by almost any standard, there is a silver lining: The pot market in the U.S. is projected to grow rapidly in the coming years. Some estimates say it will register a compound annual growth rate of 14.9% through 2030.Innovative Industrial Properties could be one of the businesses to profit from this lucrative opportunity. On the other hand, the company faces issues that could hinder its prospects. Should investors purchase shares of this REIT? Let's briefly consider the pros and cons of investing in Innovative Industrial Properties.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Innovative Industrial Propertiesmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Innovative Industrial Propertiesmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Innovative Industrial Properties
|93,98
|-1,43%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Berichtssaison im Blick: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beschließt Handelswoche im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen deutlich fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren die Anleger am Freitag in Kauflaune. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Freitagshandel schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten am letzten Handelstag einer turbulenten Woche kräftig zu.