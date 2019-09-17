Innovative Menlo Park Home of The Future Listed by Compass

MENLOA PARK, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Built by Clarum Homes to exacting standards, 1206 N Lemon Avenue in Menlo Park became the first Certified Passive Home in San Mateo County in 2011, featuring near net zero energy consumption with futuristic high-performance technology that delivers year-round comfort. This "home of the future" is now for sale for $5,495,000, represented by Compass agent Joe Parsons.

Previous owner John Suppes had his passive home equipped with extra thick, super insulated, and airtight walls and ceiling and triple pane windows to avoid any escaping air. Instead of an HVAC system, this home has a Heat Recovery Ventilation system, drawing air from outside and constantly producing constant fresh, pollutant free air flow, alleviating allergies or breathing problems.

The instant hot water system is engineered by zones with copper pipes. The majority of energy comes from solar panels on the roof and high performance equipment to minimize energy use. Residents will certainly feel the pleasant financial impact of this net zero energy home, saving significantly on utilities. The home is in alignment with California's mandate for all new homes to offer solar energy beginning in 2020.

The garden also benefits from automatic sprinklers and drip systems connected to a device on the roof that communicates with a weather satellite and regulates water usage. When it rains, it automatically turns off the sprinklers and when it's warm it turns on the sprinklers per the owners direction and planning.

This single level residence offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and approximately 3,308 square feet of eco-friendly living space. The home doesn't look different than other homes you see in the area; in fact, Clarum Homes purposely built a Spanish style home to demonstrate that any style of architecture can include these high performance features to save energy and operating costs. This home didn't cost much more to build than a home built via conventional construction.

About Compass

Compass is the fastest growing real estate technology company with a powerful end-to-end platform that supports the entire buying and selling workflow. We deliver an incomparable, seamless experience to both agents and their clients all in service of the Compass mission: to help everyone find their place in the world. Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass operates in more than 100 cities. Learn more and find your place at compass.com and agents.compass.com.

SOURCE Compass