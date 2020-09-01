Innovative packaging using 50% less plastic launched by John Frieda Hair Care, Kao USA Inc.

CINCINNATI, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John Frieda Hair Care has launched innovative new packaging that uses 50% less plastic and reduces product waste. A first in the mass premium beauty industry, the innovative packaging named Tube-Like-Pouch (TLP) was developed and commercialized by Cincinnati-based Kao USA Inc. The unique packaging structure uses 50% less plastic than the iconic John Frieda 8.45 oz. tube, and because the material is ultra-flexible, it allows every last drop of product to be squeezed out. Initially, the product range offered in Tube-Like-Pouch includes John Frieda Frizz Ease Daily Nourishment shampoo and conditioner and Sheer Blonde Highlight Activating shampoo and conditioner. The product is available now exclusively for a limited time in select 200 Walmart stores and Walmart.com, depending on your location.

"This groundbreaking beauty application serves our consumers' desire to transform their hair, while also reducing their impact on the environment," says Aaron Woodard, Packaging Engineer at Kao USA Inc. "With Kao's TLP, we have reliable functionality of a normal tube, but the lightweight flexible packaging also allows you to squeeze until the last drop. That eliminates plastic and product waste!"

Innovation and Kao Kirei Lifestyle Plan

This innovation shows Kao's commitment to make life more beautiful by serving consumers' desire to live a more sustainable lifestyle, a vision detailed in Kao's Kirei Lifestyle Plan announced in 2019. It is Kao's comprehensive plan with major commitments to contribute to a more sustainable world in areas including decarbonization, zero waste, water conservation and responsibly sourced raw materials. Kao published their Philosophy & Action on Plastic Packaging in 2018 that includes the belief that every piece of plastic should be either reused or recycled. Kao's plan to tackle the global plastics problem is not single-pathed, using a multi-pronged 4R approach to minimize impact on the environment as quickly as possible.

You can read more about achievements in Kao's 2020 Sustainability Data Book, which tracks the progress against The Kirei Lifestyle Plan and Kao's goals.

Kao USA Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium beauty care brands that are recognized around the world for their innovation and quality. The Kao USA Inc. portfolio includes; Jergens® and Curel® hand and body lotions; Bioré® facial care; John Frieda® hair care, Ban® antiperspirants, as well as Goldwell, KMS and Oribe professional hair care and Molton Brown products for body and home. Founded in 1882, Kao USA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kao Corporation. Please visit the Kao Group website for updated information. https://www.kao.com/global/en/

