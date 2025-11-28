Innovative pyrolysis technology paves the way for climate-friendly industrial production

The newly installed pyrolysis plant uses a technology in which methane (from biogas or natural gas) is heated in a microwave reactor and thereby split into hydrogen and powdered carbon. This allows methane to be used for energy without emitting CO 2 as a by-product. The substitution of fossil fuels with hydrogen produced by pyrolysis represents a significant step towards the gradual decarbonization of high-temperature industrial processes, which are the third-largest source of industrial emissions in many industrial companies.

The goal is to integrate the newly installed industrial pilot plant into the regular production process by the end of 2026 and to supply V-ZUG with climate-friendly hydrogen for its enameling furnaces. The plant will deliver up to 10 kg of hydrogen per hour with a purity of 95–99%. In this way, annual emissions of up to 240 tonnes of CO2 can be saved. This will enable V-ZUG to gradually decarbonize the enameling line, which is one of the last remaining major CO2 emitters. At the same time, around 66 tonnes of solid carbon are produced annually, which can potentially be used as a resource in the construction and agricultural sectors.

A long-term vision involves using synthetic (renewable) methane instead of fossil Natural Gas in the future. If this methane were produced in the Earth’s sunbelt using solar energy, electrolytically generated hydrogen, and CO2 extracted from the atmosphere, it would result in negative emissions. This would reduce the consumption of natural gas in Zug, Switzerland, and Europe, paving the way for a sustainable energy supply.

Project process and financing

The project was initiated and coordinated by the Association for the Decarbonization of Industry. In addition to the Canton of Zug, METALL ZUG AG, and Tech Cluster Zug AG, many other renowned companies are members of the association: Accelleron, AVAG, amag, Holcim, Partners Group, Sakowin, SHL Medical, Siemens, Sika, Sulzer, Swiss Safety Center, V-ZUG, VZ Depository Bank, and WWZ. The partners have advanced this forward-looking idea with extensive technical expertise as well as financial and personnel commitment. In total, more than CHF 8 million have been invested in the project by all partners. Metall Zug supported the project through its internal Greenhouse Gas Fund.

Ceremonial inauguration event

Today’s inauguration began with a welcome speech by Beat Weiss, Chairman of the VZDI. This was followed by a presentation from Government Councillor Silvia Thalmann-Gut on Zug’s role as an innovation hub and ecosystem. A keynote speech was then delivered by Christian Bach, Head of Department at Empa, on the topic “Methane pyrolysis for industrial decarbonization – an overview.”

The official part of the event concluded with a panel discussion, moderated by Marina Villa, on the importance of collaboration between research, politics, and industry. Among the panelists were Joël Mesot (ETH Zurich), Tanja Zimmermann (Empa), Silvia Thalmann-Gut (Canton Zug), Simon Kronenberg (Holcim), Adrian Theiler (V-ZUG), and Andreas Bittig (Metall Zug).

“During today’s inauguration, the great interest and the many insightful questions demonstrated how important and urgent innovative solutions for the decarbonization of industrial energy supply are. My team and I are excited to embark on the next phase with such strong momentum and to gain further valuable insights in favor of a climate-friendly energy solution for industry.” (Andreas Bittig, Project Leader VZDI / Metall Zug)

The association's representatives and project partners emphasized that the new facility marks a milestone on the path to decarbonization and the realization of a climate-neutral industry in Switzerland. The close cooperation between companies and scientific institutions stands for innovative strength and sets benchmarks for future projects in other regions. Through the close networking of science, industry, and politics, further collaborative projects are emerging that aim to create an economically viable ecosystem and actively contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions.