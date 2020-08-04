|
04.08.2020 14:46:00
Innovative Relationship Between Chartwell Compliance and MVB Creates Unique Opportunities on the Financial Frontier
Less than a year ago, MVB Financial Corp. ("MVB,” "MVB Financial”) (Nasdaq: MVBF), the holding company for MVB Bank, Inc., announced that Chartwell Compliance had joined the MVB family through its acquisition as a wholly-owned subsidiary of MVB Bank. Today, Chartwell Compliance has fully integrated into the MVB family and is leveraging the innovative relationship to create unique opportunities on the financial frontier.
"Compliance is one of the intangible strengths – and fears – of the financial services industry,” said Daniel Weiss, President and CEO, Chartwell Compliance. "Compliance doesn’t get discussed a lot as an asset. Together, MVB and Chartwell Compliance have created something unique and innovative, compliance as a profit center instead of a cost center.”
Chartwell Compliance is one of the world’s leading specialist firms in state and federal compliance and market entry facilitation for firms entering into or expanding in North America, serving many of the most high-profile providers of the fintech industry. The team has grown nearly 50% since acquisition and includes some two dozen veterans of fintech companies, banks and regulatory agencies averaging more than 20 years of experience per person.
MVB also has become one of Chartwell’s most important clients, with Chartwell assisting with due diligence and increasing efficiency.
"I am very pleased with the speed of Chartwell Compliance’s integration into MVB,” said Larry F. Mazza, President and CEO, MVB Financial Corp. "We will continue to leverage this competitive advantage that helps reduce risk for MVB’s expanding fintech vertical.”
The convergence of innovation in compliance and fintech and Chartwell’s reputation for regulatory and compliance excellence is resulting in an increased demand for Chartwell’s services. In just the past month, Chartwell reached agreements with 18 different customers for compliance assistance landing banking relationships; state money transmitter, crypto currency and lending licensing acquisition, maintenance and transfer of control responsibilities; and anti-money laundering, consumer protection compliance, and fraud prevention program builds and audits. The company is assisting clients with compliance in Canada, the EU and the Pacific Rim as well.
"Chartwell is a good fit to partner with fintech companies because we can get them to licensing faster than anyone else, allowing them to ramp up more quickly. Until its first customer transaction, a fintech company is really just a dream,” Weiss said. "With our help, everyone wins. Chartwell provides safety and soundness that keeps regulators happy. Companies win because this allows them to grow. Communities win because of the number of jobs created by these new companies. Chartwell and MVB win from the increased revenue created.”
For more information about Chartwell Compliance, visit www.chartwellcompliance.com.
About MVB Financial Corp.
MVB Financial Corp. ("MVB Financial” or "MVB”), the holding company of MVB Bank, Inc., is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the ticker "MVBF.” Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and the Bank’s subsidiaries, MVB Community Development Corporation, Chartwell Compliance and Paladin, the Company provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. Chartwell Compliance is one of the world’s leading specialist firms in state and federal compliance and market entry facilitation for firms entering into or expanding in North America, serving many of the most high-profile providers of the Fintech industry. For more information about MVB, please visit http://ir.mvbbanking.com.
Forward-looking Statements
MVB Financial Corp. (the "Company”) has made forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in this Press Release. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about the future and subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries. When words such as "may,” "plans,” "believes,” "expects,” "anticipates,” "continues,” "may” or similar expressions occur in this Press Release, the Company is making forward-looking statements. Note that many factors could affect the future financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries, both individually and collectively, and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005611/en/
Nachrichten zu MVB Financial Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu MVB Financial Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MVB Financial Corp.
|13,00
|-1,66%
|
Handeln zum Festpreis in der
Das Beste aus zwei Welten:
Bezahlen Sie mehr als 5 Euro Orderprovision? Dann vergleichen Sie hier die Konditionen für eine Xetra-Order über 12.000 Euro bei finanzen.net Brokerage und anderen namhaften Online Brokern!
|finanzen.net Brokerage
|€ 5,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Hello Bank
|€ 28,95
|
|
|
|Bankdirekt.at
|€ 33,35
|Bankhaus Jungholz
|€ 30,00
|Dadat
|€ 25,95
|Degiro
|€ 6,56
|Easybank
|€ 28,80
|Flatex (AT)
|€ 9,90
Das finanzen.net Brokerage-Depot ist ein spezielles Angebot von finanzen.net in Kooperation mit der Comdirect Bank – Infos unter www.finanzen-broker.net/oesterreich/
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX klettert kräftig -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Dienstag Aufschläge verbuchen, dagegen hält der deutsche Aktienmarkt seine anfänglichen Gewinne nicht lange. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten am zweiten Handelstag der Woche im Plus.