02.02.2023 16:00:00
Innovative start-up company Neuronic debuts home-use brain-enhancing infrareddevice, surpassing $1.2 million in sales
The revolutionary device is designed to increase cellular energy and improve cognitive performance. Customers with neurodegenerative conditions and healthy individuals are thrilled with the results.
GALWAY, Ireland, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first year on the market, Neuronic has helped over 350 customers across 23 countries. Neuronic is a digital phototherapeutics technology company based in Europe and rapidly expanding in the US. The company is affiliated withApollo Health and Quietmind Foundation, in their shared mission of optimizing brain health and wellness. Research has shown that near-infrared light reduces symptoms in Alzheimer's dementia patients and those suffering from other neurodegenerative conditions.
Last April, Neuronic launched the first self-administered, infrared brain health and wellness device. The device is a lightweight helmet that comes with an intuitive touchscreen interface, which makes it accessible for both neuro-therapists and general users. Co-founder Liam Pingree noted an "overwhelmingly positive response" from individuals and families seeking relief from the daily challenges of cognitive decline.
The pioneering device uses transcranial photobiomodulation (PBM), or low-level light therapy, which uses light-emitting diodes (LEDs) to deliver specific wavelengths of light that can be absorbed by cells in the body. The unique capability to target PBM into specific brain areas has, according to users' reports, allowed them to obtain rapid results. Feedback from customers can be found on Trustpilot.
Recent clinical research demonstrates PBM delivered at a wavelength of 1070nm can significantly increase blood flow, tissue oxygenation and cellular energy production, leading to decreased inflammation and improved short- and longer-term memory performance.
"We are excited to be collaborating with CÚRAM, an SFI Research Centre for Medical Devices at the University of Galway, Quietmind Foundation, Santa Clara University's Brain and Memory Care Laboratory, and Durham University Biophysical Sciences Institute," said Liam Pingree. "The expertise from these respected academic and health science research organizations has been instrumental in taking our device to the next level, and we are excited to continue working together to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those who are striving to preserve and enhance their brain function." Neuronic is currently working to secure FDA and EU medical device approval.
To learn more about Neuronic's latest technology, please visit the website neuronic.online.
