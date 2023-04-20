Innovent Announces Overall Survival Results of Phase 2 Study of Pemazyre® (pemigatinib) in Chinese Patients with Advanced Cholangiocarcinoma Presented at AACR Annual Meeting 2023

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SUZHOU, China, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, metabolic, ophthalmology and other major diseases, announced that the overall survival (OS) results of the Phase 2 study of pemigatinib in Chinese patients with advanced cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) were presented today at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023 (Abstract CT153).

This study (CIBI375A201, NCT04256980) is a Phase 2, open-label, multi-center, single-arm study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of pemigatinib – a selective fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor – in Chinese patients with unresectable, advanced/recurrent or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusion/rearrangement that failed to prior systemic therapy, which is a bridging study of the FIGHT-202 study (INCB 54828-202, NCT08924376).

As of data cutoff date (Dec 28, 2022), 31 subjects with documented FGFR2 fusion or arrangement were enrolled and received pemigatinib 13.5mg QD on a 2 weeks on/1 week off schedule until disease progression, unacceptable toxicity, withdrawal of consent, or physician decision.

Among 30 efficacy evaluable subjects (1 participant excluded due to inadequate FGFR2 aberrant frequency), the median follow-up was 25.6 months (95% CI, 23.0-25.8), the median OS was 23.9 months (95% CI, 15.2-NC) with 16 (53.3%) OS events.

Estimated OS rates at 12 months, 18 months and 24 months were 73.3% (95% CI, 53.7%-85.7%), 66.5% (95% CI, 46.7%-80.4%), and 41.4% (95% CI, 22.4%-59.4%), respectively.

As previously reported, there were no clinically or statistically significant differences in safety outcomes with extended follow up of this study.

Dr. Hui Zhou, Senior Vice President of Innovent, stated: "This bridging study aimed to evaluate and validate the efficacy and safety of pemigatinib in Chinese patients with recurrent or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement, and previously efficacy and safety data was presented at the ESMO Congress 2021. These updated OS results demonstrate the encouraging and durable survival benefit of pemigatinib in Chinese patients. Pemigatinib provides an important treatment option for eligible Chinese cholangiocarcinoma patients. Innovent has an ongoing phase 3 study of pemigatinib as first line therapy for cholangiocarcinoma. We will conduct in-depth clinical development of pemigatinib to explore potential treatments in other indications as well. We are looking forward to providing novel therapies for more cancer patients in the future."

About Advanced Cholangiocarcinoma and FGFR2 Rearrangement

Cholangiocarcinoma is a malignant tumour originated from biliary epithelium cells and it is categorized as intrahepatic or extrahepatic based on anatomical location of origin. The incidence of cholangiocarcinoma has been increasing progressively over the past decade. Surgery is the first line treatment for patients with resectable disease. However, most cholangiocarcinomas have been in advanced and/or metastatic status at diagnosis and lost the chance for surgical resection. The treatment options for patients who relapse after surgery or have advanced / metastatic disease are limited and the recommended therapy method is systemic chemotherapy with gemcitabine plus cisplatin, which has a medium overall survival of less than a year.

Aberrant signaling through FGFR resulting from gene amplification or mutation, chromosomal translocation, and ligand-dependent activation of the receptors has been demonstrated in multiple types of human cancers. Fibroblast growth factor receptor signaling contributes to the development of malignancies by promoting tumor cell proliferation, survival, migration, and angiogenesis. Results from early clinical studies of selective FGFR inhibitors, including pemigatinib, have shown a tolerable safety profile for the class and preliminary signs of clinical benefit in participants with FGF/FGFR alterations.

About Pemazyre® (pemigatinib)

Pemazyre® (pemigatinib) is a selective, oral inhibitor of FGFR isoforms 1, 2 and 3. In December 2018, Innovent and Incyte entered into a strategic collaboration for three clinical-stage product candidates discovered by Incyte, including pemigatinib. Under the terms of the agreement, Innovent has received the rights to develop and commercialize the three assets in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

In April 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pemazyre® (pemigatinib) for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement as detected by an FDA-approved test. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s). In August 2022, Pemazyre® is also approved in the U.S. for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory myeloid/lymphoid neoplasms (MLNs) with FGFR1 rearrangement.

Pemazyre® is approved and marketed by Innovent in Mainland China, Hongkong and Taiwan, for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement as confirmed by a validated diagnostic test that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy.

Pemazyre® is a trademark of Incyte Corporation. Pemazyre® is marketed by Incyte in the United States, Europe and Japan.

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to develop, manufacture and commercialize high-quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high-quality innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune disease, metabolic disorder and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated multi-functional platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 35 valuable assets in the fields of cancer, metabolic disorder, autoimmune disease and other major therapeutic areas, with 8 approved products on the market. These include: TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection), HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection) , Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor), olverembatinib (BCR-ABL TKI) , Cyramza® (ramucirumab) and Retsevmo® (selpercatinib). An additional 3 assets are under NMPA NDA review, 5 assets are in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and 19 more molecules are in clinical studies.

Innovent has built an international team with advanced talent in high-end biological drug development and commercialization, including many global experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Adimab, Incyte, MD Anderson Cancer Center and other international partners. Innovent strives to work with many collaborators to help advance China's biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability and enhance the quality of the patients' lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com. and www.linkedin.com/company/innovent-biologics/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Innovent does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Innovent with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Innovent's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Innovent's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

Innovent, the Directors and the employees of Innovent assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovent-announces-overall-survival-results-of-phase-2-study-of-pemazyre-pemigatinib-in-chinese-patients-with-advanced-cholangiocarcinoma-presented-at-aacr-annual-meeting-2023-301798880.html

SOURCE Innovent Biologics