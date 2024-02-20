Innovent Biologics : Phase 3 Study Of IBI311 In Thyroid Eye Disease Meets Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics Inc. said that the primary endpoint has been achieved in the Phase 3 registrational study (RESTORE-1) of IBI311, a recombinant anti-insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R) antibody in Chinese subjects with Thyroid Eye Disease.

Innovent plans to submit the new drug application (NDA) for IBI311 in the treatment of Thyroid Eye Disease or TED to the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Drug Administration (NMPA).

RESTORE-1 is a multicenter, randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of IBI311 in subjects with TED. The Phase 3 results of RESTORE-1 showed that the primary endpoint was successfully met: at Week 24, the proptosis responder rate in the study eye was significantly higher in subjects treated with IBI311 than in subjects treated with placebo: 85.8% vs. 3.8%, with a difference of 81.9%.

In addition, the key secondary endpoints of the study such as overall response rate, percentage of subjects with a clinical activity score (CAS) of 0 or 1, and mean change in proptosis from baseline in the study eye were successfully met: IBI311 significantly improved all the above parameters as compared to the placebo.

The overall safety profile of IBI311 was favorable throughout the study with no serious adverse events occurred. The efficacy and safety profiles in the Phase 3 part of the RESTORE-1 study were consistent with its Phase 2 results.

