Innovent Biologics : Phase 3 Trial Of Mazdutide In Obesity Meets Primary And Secondary Endpoints
(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics Inc. said that the first Phase 3 clinical trial of mazdutide , a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist, in Chinese adults with overweight or obesity (GLORY-1) met the primary endpoints and all key secondary endpoints.
Innovent plans to submit the first new drug application of mazdutide for weight management to the Center for Drug Evaluation of China's National Medical Products administration (NMPA) in the near term.
GLORY-1 (NCT05607680) is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of mazdutide in Chinese adults with overweight or obesity. A total of 610 participants were randomized to receive mazdutide 4 mg, 6 mg or placebo in the 48-week double-blind treatment period.
The GLORY-1 study met both primary endpoints- mazdutide 4 mg and 6 mg showed superiority to placebo in terms of the percentage change in body weight from baseline to week 32 and the proportion of participants with a weight loss of greater or equal to 5% at week 32. The weight-loss efficacy was further improved from week 32 to week 48.
In addition, all key secondary endpoints of the study were met, including the proportion of participants with a weight loss of greater or equal to 10% or greater or equal to 15%, as well as the changes in waist circumference, systolic blood pressure, triglycerides, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), total cholesterol, serum uric acid, and alanine aminotransferase (ALT). Mazdutide demonstrated superiority to placebo in all the above weight-loss and cardiometabolic endpoints.
During the double-blind treatment period, the safety profile of mazdutide was similar to those observed in previous clinical studies, and no new safety signals were observed, the company said in a statement.
