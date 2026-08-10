Innovent Biologics Aktie

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WKN DE: A2N7N8 / ISIN: KYG4818G1010

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10.08.2026 03:37:10

Innovent Biologics Secures China Commercialization Rights For Vanflyta In Deal With Daiichi Sankyo

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics Inc. (IVBXF, 1801.HK) and Daiichi Sankyo (DSKYF, 4568.T) have entered into an exclusive agreement for the commercialization of Vanflyta (quizartinib) in China, Innovent Biologics said in a statement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Daiichi Sankyo will take responsibility for the development, manufacturing, and supply of Vanflyta®. Innovent Biologics will hold sole commercialization rights in China, leading market promotion efforts for the therapy.

Vanflyta was approved in China in June 2026 for use in combination with standard cytarabine and anthracycline induction and cytarabine consolidation, and as maintenance monotherapy following consolidation chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) that is FLT3-ITD positive as detected by an adequate validated diagnostic test, based on the results from the QuANTUM-First trial.

Innovent Biologics was trading at HK$96.80, up HK$1.95 or 2.06%, on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

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Innovent Biologics, Inc. Registered Shs Unitary Reg S-144A 10,57 2,44% Innovent Biologics, Inc. Registered Shs Unitary Reg S-144A

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