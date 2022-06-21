Innovent : China Approves TYVYT Combination As Treatment For Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics Inc. and Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that the Center for Drug Evaluation of China's National Medical Products Administration or NMPA has approved the supplemental New Drug Application or sNDA for TYVYT (sintilimab injection) in combination with cisplatin plus paclitaxel or cisplatin plus 5-fluorouracil chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma or ESCC.

It is the fifth NMPA-approved indication of TYVYT.

Esophageal cancer is one of the most common malignant tumors worldwide that begins in the inner layer of the esophagus, which connects the throat to the stomach.

In China, TYVYT was approved for: the treatment of relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin's lymphoma in December 2018; the first-line treatment of non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC in February 2021; and the first-line treatment of squamous NSCLC as well as the first-line treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma in June 2021.