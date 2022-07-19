Innovent : Phase 2 Study Of Mazdutide In Chinese Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Meets Main Goal

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics Inc. (IVBXF.OB) said Monday that a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo and dulaglutide-controlled phase 2 study of mazdutide (IBI362) in Chinese patients with type 2 diabetes met the primary endpoint.

Mazdutide is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist.

The study was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of mazdutide in Chinese patients with type 2 diabetes inadequately controlled by lifestyle intervention with or without stable metformin for at least 3 months.

A total of 252 patients were randomized to receive 3.0 mg, 4.5 mg, 6.0 mg of mazdutide, placebo or dulaglutide 1.5 mg subcutaneously once-weekly for 20 weeks, including a 4 or 8 week' titration period. The primary endpoint was the change from baseline in HbA1c after 20-week treatment compared with placebo. The mean duration of diabetes ranged from 4.0 to 5.7 years and the mean baseline HbA1c ranged from 7.94% to 8.16% across different dose groups.

The company noted that all doses of mazdutide significantly reduced HbA1c levels, compared with placebo. The proportion of patients with HbA1c less than 7.0% at week 20 were 62.8% (3.0 mg), 74.4% (4.5 mg) and 78.3% (6.0 mg) for mazdutide, 69.8% for dulaglutide 1.5 mg and 20.0% for placebo.

The company stated that Mazdutide reduced body weight in a dose-dependent manner. The proportion of patients achieving HbA1c less than 7.0% and body weight reduction of 5% or more from baseline to week 20 was 52.2% for mazdutide 6.0 mg, 14.0% for dulaglutide 1.5 mg and 0% for placebo.

Meanwhile, mazdutide reduced fasting blood glucose, postprandial blood glucose, blood pressure, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and triglycerides, and improved insulin sensitivity, providing comprehensive benefits to patients.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com