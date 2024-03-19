Innovent : Phase 2 Trial Of IBI302 In Neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration Meets Main Goal

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics Inc. said that the primary endpoint has been met in the second Phase 2 clinical study of efdamrofusp alfa high-dose, a recombinant human VEGFR-Fc-Human CR1 fusion protein injection (R&D code: IBI302), in Chinese subjects with neovascular age-related macular degeneration.

According to the results of the two Phase 2 clinical studies conducted in more than 360 subjects of neovascular age-related macular degeneration or nAMD, compared with Aflibercept, IBI302 can be administrated in long-interval (every 12 weeks), while providing a stable and robust visual benefit and anatomic improvements, as well as potential inhibition effect in macular atrophy. Based on those results, Innovent advanced IBI302 8mg into a Phase 3 clinical study STAR in October 2023.

The company noted that results showed that the primary endpoint was successfully met: at week 40, the IBI302 6.4 mg and 8.0 mg groups showed non-inferior BCVA gains to the Aflibercept 2.0 mg group. The mean BCVA improvement from baseline was 10.5 ETDRS letters for the IBI302 6.4 mg group, 11.0 ETDRS letters for the IBI302 8.0 mg group, and 9.8 ETDRS letters for the Aflibercept 2.0 mg group at week 40.

In addition, approximately 81%, 88% of subjects in 6.4 mg IBI302 groups and 8.0mg IBI302 groups respectively were able to extend dosing interval to Q12W, similar to that in the proportion of subjects dosed Q12W or longer with Aflibercept 8.0 mg (83% in PULSAR trial) or Faricimab (TENAYA & LUCERNE trial, with 79.7% and 77.8% respectively) by indirect comparison. Based on the excellent long-interval dosing performance in the Phase 2 studies, the Phase 3 study STAR added Q16W dosing interval regimen for IBI302.

The overall safety profile of IBI302 was favorable, comparable to Aflibercept 2.0 mg, and consistent with previous studies. No new safety signals were identified.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com