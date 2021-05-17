|
17.05.2021 03:00:00
Innovent Will Publish Multiple Clinical Data at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, May 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, ophthalmology and other major diseases, announces that multiple clinical data in relation to TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), pemigatinib (IBI375, FGFT1/2/3 inhibitor) and IBI110 (anti-LAG-3 monoclonal antibody) will be published at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting. A brief summary of the studies is as follows:
Cancer Type: Lung Cancer
Topic: Two-year Follow up of Single PD-1 Blockade in Neoadjuvant Resectable NSCLC.
Presentation Type: Poster
Abstract Number: 8522
Researcher: Professor Shugeng GAO, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China
Cancer Type: Colorectal Cancer
Topic: Preliminary results of a phase 1b study of fruquintinib plus sintilimab in advanced colorectal cancer
Presentation Type: Poster Discussion
Abstract Number: 2514
Researcher: Professor Ye Guo, Professor Jin Li, Shanghai East Hospital of Tongji University, Shanghai, China
*The study is jointly cooperated by Innovent and HUTCHMED (China) Limited.
Cancer Type: Advanced Malignancy
Topic: A phase 1 study evaluating preliminary safety, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic of pemigatinib in Chinese patients with advanced malignancy.
Presentation Type: Abstract
Abstract Number: e15051
Researcher: Professor Yi Ba, Tianjin Medical University Cancer Hospital, Tianjin, China
Cancer Type: Solid Tumors
Topic: Phase Ia/Ib dose-escalation study of IBI110 (anti-LAG-3 mAb) as a single agent and in combination with sintilimab (anti-PD-1 mAb) in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors
Presentation Type: Poster
Abstract Number: 334761
Researcher: Professor Caicun Zhou, Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital, Tongji University, Shanghai, China; Professor Nong Xu, The First Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine, Zhejiang, China
Multiple independent investigators' studies in relation to sintilimab aras the following:
Cancer Type: Cervical Cancer
Topic: Anlotinib plus sintilimab in patients with recurrent advanced cervical cancer: A prospective, multicenter, single-arm, phase II clinical trial.
Presentation Type: Poster Discussion
Abstract Number: 5524
Researcher: Professor Qin Xu, Fujian Cancer Hospital, Fujian, China
Cancer Type: Gastric Cancer
Topic: SHARED: efficacy and safety of sintilimab in combination with concurrent chemoradiotherapy (cCRT) in patients with locally advanced gastric (G) or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma.
Presentation Type: Poster
Abstract Number: 4040
Researcher: Professor Baorui Liu, Professor Jia Wei, Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital, Jiangsu, China
Cancer Type: Endometrial Cancer
Topic: Anlotinib plus Sintilimab in patients with recurrent advanced endometrial cancer：A prospective open-label, single-arm, phase II clinical trial
Presentation Type: Poster
Abstract Number: 5583
Researcher: Professor Jundong Li, Sun Yat-Sen University Cancer Center, Guangdong, China
Cancer Type: Non-small-cell Lung Carcinoma
Topic: A Single-arm phase Ib study of autologous cytokine-induced killer (CIK) cell immunotherapy in combination with sintilimab plus chemotherapy in patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer(NSCLC)-CCICC-002
Presentation Type: Poster
Abstract Number: 2531
Researcher: Professor Xiubao Ren, Tianjin Medical University Cancer Institute & Hospital, Tianjin, China
Cancer Type: NK/T Lymphoma
Topic: Combination of sintilimab, anlotinib and pegaspargase "Sandwich" with radiotherapy in localized natural killer/T cell Lymphoma: A multicenter, phase 2 study
Presentation Type: Poster
Abstract Number: 7537
Researcher: Professor Zhiming Li, Sun Yat-Sen University Cancer Center, Guangdong, China
Cancer Type: Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Topic: Sintilimab plus anlotinib as first-line therapy in patients(pts)with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma(aHCC)
Presentation Type: Abstract
Abstract Number: e16146
Researcher: Professor Xiaofeng Chen, Jiangsu Province Hospital, Jiangsu, China
Cancer Type: Gastric Cancer
Topic: CO-STAR: Surgical conversion feasibility trial of sintilimab (PD-1 inhibitor) combined with Nab-PTX, S-1 and apatinib for the first-line treatment of stage IV gastric cancer (GC)
Presentation Type: Abstract
Abstract Number: e16041
Researcher: Professor Han Liang, Tianjin Medical University Cancer Institute & Hospital, Tianjin, China
About Innovent
Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to develop, manufacture and commercialize high-quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high quality innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, metabolic and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.
Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated multi-functional platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 23 valuable assets in the fields of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune diseases and other major therapeutic areas, with 4 products - TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection) and HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection) - officially approved for marketing in China, five assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and additional 14 molecules in clinical trials. TYVYT® was included in the National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) in 2019 as the historically first PD-1 inhibitor entering in NRDL and the only PD-1 included in the list in that year.
Innovent has built an international team of advanced talents in high-end biological drug development and commercialization, including many overseas experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Adimab, Incyte, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Hanmi and other international partners. Innovent strives to work with all relevant parties to help advance China's biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability to ordinary people and enhance the quality of the patients' lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.
These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of the Company with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, the Company's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.
The Company, the Directors and the employees of the Company assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialise or turn out to be incorrect.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovent-will-publish-multiple-clinical-data-at-the-2021-american-society-of-clinical-oncology-asco-annual-meeting-301292173.html
SOURCE Innovent Biologics
