Innovent Will Publish Multiple Clinical Data at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, ophthalmology and other major diseases, announces that multiple clinical data in relation to TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), pemigatinib (IBI375, FGFT1/2/3 inhibitor) and IBI110 (anti-LAG-3 monoclonal antibody) will be published at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting. A brief summary of the studies is as follows:

Cancer Type: Lung Cancer

Topic: Two-year Follow up of Single PD-1 Blockade in Neoadjuvant Resectable NSCLC.

Presentation Type: Poster

Abstract Number: 8522

Researcher: Professor Shugeng GAO, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China

Cancer Type: Colorectal Cancer

Topic: Preliminary results of a phase 1b study of fruquintinib plus sintilimab in advanced colorectal cancer

Presentation Type: Poster Discussion

Abstract Number: 2514

Researcher: Professor Ye Guo, Professor Jin Li, Shanghai East Hospital of Tongji University, Shanghai, China

*The study is jointly cooperated by Innovent and HUTCHMED (China) Limited.

Cancer Type: Advanced Malignancy

Topic: A phase 1 study evaluating preliminary safety, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic of pemigatinib in Chinese patients with advanced malignancy.

Presentation Type: Abstract

Abstract Number: e15051

Researcher: Professor Yi Ba, Tianjin Medical University Cancer Hospital, Tianjin, China

Cancer Type: Solid Tumors

Topic: Phase Ia/Ib dose-escalation study of IBI110 (anti-LAG-3 mAb) as a single agent and in combination with sintilimab (anti-PD-1 mAb) in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors

Presentation Type: Poster

Abstract Number: 334761

Researcher: Professor Caicun Zhou, Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital, Tongji University, Shanghai, China; Professor Nong Xu, The First Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine, Zhejiang, China

Multiple independent investigators' studies in relation to sintilimab aras the following:

Cancer Type: Cervical Cancer

Topic: Anlotinib plus sintilimab in patients with recurrent advanced cervical cancer: A prospective, multicenter, single-arm, phase II clinical trial.

Presentation Type: Poster Discussion

Abstract Number: 5524

Researcher: Professor Qin Xu, Fujian Cancer Hospital, Fujian, China

Cancer Type: Gastric Cancer

Topic: SHARED: efficacy and safety of sintilimab in combination with concurrent chemoradiotherapy (cCRT) in patients with locally advanced gastric (G) or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma.

Presentation Type: Poster

Abstract Number: 4040

Researcher: Professor Baorui Liu, Professor Jia Wei, Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital, Jiangsu, China

Cancer Type: Endometrial Cancer

Topic: Anlotinib plus Sintilimab in patients with recurrent advanced endometrial cancer：A prospective open-label, single-arm, phase II clinical trial

Presentation Type: Poster

Abstract Number: 5583

Researcher: Professor Jundong Li, Sun Yat-Sen University Cancer Center, Guangdong, China

Cancer Type: Non-small-cell Lung Carcinoma

Topic: A Single-arm phase Ib study of autologous cytokine-induced killer (CIK) cell immunotherapy in combination with sintilimab plus chemotherapy in patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer(NSCLC)-CCICC-002

Presentation Type: Poster

Abstract Number: 2531

Researcher: Professor Xiubao Ren, Tianjin Medical University Cancer Institute & Hospital, Tianjin, China

Cancer Type: NK/T Lymphoma

Topic: Combination of sintilimab, anlotinib and pegaspargase "Sandwich" with radiotherapy in localized natural killer/T cell Lymphoma: A multicenter, phase 2 study

Presentation Type: Poster

Abstract Number: 7537

Researcher: Professor Zhiming Li, Sun Yat-Sen University Cancer Center, Guangdong, China

Cancer Type: Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Topic: Sintilimab plus anlotinib as first-line therapy in patients(pts)with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma(aHCC)

Presentation Type: Abstract

Abstract Number: e16146

Researcher: Professor Xiaofeng Chen, Jiangsu Province Hospital, Jiangsu, China

Cancer Type: Gastric Cancer

Topic: CO-STAR: Surgical conversion feasibility trial of sintilimab (PD-1 inhibitor) combined with Nab-PTX, S-1 and apatinib for the first-line treatment of stage IV gastric cancer (GC)

Presentation Type: Abstract

Abstract Number: e16041

Researcher: Professor Han Liang, Tianjin Medical University Cancer Institute & Hospital, Tianjin, China

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to develop, manufacture and commercialize high-quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high quality innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, metabolic and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated multi-functional platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 23 valuable assets in the fields of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune diseases and other major therapeutic areas, with 4 products - TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection) and HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection) - officially approved for marketing in China, five assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and additional 14 molecules in clinical trials. TYVYT® was included in the National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) in 2019 as the historically first PD-1 inhibitor entering in NRDL and the only PD-1 included in the list in that year.

Innovent has built an international team of advanced talents in high-end biological drug development and commercialization, including many overseas experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Adimab, Incyte, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Hanmi and other international partners. Innovent strives to work with all relevant parties to help advance China's biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability to ordinary people and enhance the quality of the patients' lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com.

