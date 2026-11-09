Innovent's Sintbilo Cuts LDL Cholesterol Over 60% In Phase 3 Trial

(RTTNews) - Monday, November 9, 2026, Innovent Biologics, Inc. (IVBXF) announced its Phase 3 CREDIT-5 trial met its primary endpoint, with Sintbilo (tafolecimab) lowering LDL cholesterol by more than 60% at Week 12 when used alone.

The randomized, double-blind trial enrolled 198 participants in China with nonfamilial hypercholestrolemia or mixed hyperlipidemia.

At Week 12, LDL cholesterol fell 65.19% from baseline with 150 mg every two weeks, versus 6.61% with matching placebo.

The 450 mg dose given every four weeks lowered LDL cholesterol by 64.01%, versus 4.31% with matching placebo.

Both doses also met key secondary endpoints, including the proportion of participants whose LDL cholesterol fell at least 50% from baseline.

No serious or severe treatment-emergent adverse events occurred, and the company reported no new safety signals.

Sintbilo is an injectable antibody that blocks PCSK9, helping clear LDL cholesterol from the blood. The drug is already approved in China for adults with primary hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia. Innovent plans to file for a new indication in China based on the monotherapy results.

IVBXF closed at $11.10, down 0.72% on Friday.