Innovent Biologics Aktie
WKN DE: A2N7N8 / ISIN: KYG4818G1010
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09.10.2026 04:59:24
Innovent's SYCUME Delivers Phase 3 Win In Inactive Thyroid Eye Disease
(RTTNews) - Innovent's SYCUME Delivers Phase 3 Win in Inactive Thyroid Eye Disease
Thursday, Innovent Biologics (1801.HK) said its Phase 3 RESTORE-3 study met the primary endpoint in patients with inactive thyroid eye disease (TED), with SYCUME (teprotumumab N01 Injection) demonstrating significant improvements in eye portrusion compared with placebo.
SYCUME achieved a 60.4% proptosis response rate and a mean reduction of 1.88 mm in eye protrusion at Week 24, while maintaining a favorable safety profile.
The therapy is the first IGF-1R antibody approved in China and the second one approved worldwide for TED. It is now included in China's National Reimbursement Drug List.
Inactive TED patients account for roughly two-thirds of the overall TED population, representing a significant unmet medical need.
1801.HK is currently trading at $90.35, down 2.43%
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