(RTTNews) - Innovent's SYCUME Delivers Phase 3 Win in Inactive Thyroid Eye Disease

Thursday, Innovent Biologics (1801.HK) said its Phase 3 RESTORE-3 study met the primary endpoint in patients with inactive thyroid eye disease (TED), with SYCUME (teprotumumab N01 Injection) demonstrating significant improvements in eye portrusion compared with placebo.

SYCUME achieved a 60.4% proptosis response rate and a mean reduction of 1.88 mm in eye protrusion at Week 24, while maintaining a favorable safety profile.

The therapy is the first IGF-1R antibody approved in China and the second one approved worldwide for TED. It is now included in China's National Reimbursement Drug List.

Inactive TED patients account for roughly two-thirds of the overall TED population, representing a significant unmet medical need.

1801.HK is currently trading at $90.35, down 2.43%