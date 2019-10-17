Innovet Pet Shares How Pet Owners Can Keep Their Dogs Calm During Trick or Treat Night

GARDENA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For many, Halloween is a time of careless joy, but our dogs rarely share the same stress-free enjoyment of the holiday. But this hasn't stopped dogs owners as this year roughly 16 percent of Americans will dress their dogs up in costumes, spending over $400 million — double what was seen in 2010. That's why Innovet Pet is sharing how CBD can help pet owners make Halloween a fun and stress-free time for both them and their dogs.

Innovet Pet says the first thing pet owners need to understand is Halloween is a stressful time for most dogs. From the constant doorbell ringing revealing crowds of strangers to kids dressed up in ghoulish costumes, dogs have a hard time processing what's happening. Even dogs that are people-pleasers can find all the excitement from Trick or Treat Night to be too much. An overly excited dog and an opened door are two things that rarely mix.

Understanding The Signs Of Anxiety

Innovet Pet says the first step to keeping your dog calm is to recognize the signs of stress and their severity. A tucked tail is a common sign of stress that shows a dog is uneasy but not dangerous, where raised fur on their back is a sign that the dog may turn aggressive.

Along with a tucked tail, moderate signs of stress include restlessness and pacing, and these do not necessarily mean the dog needs to leave the situation. However, signs such as trembling, baring teeth, and urination is a dog's way of saying they are too stressed. All dogs are different, and owners must become familiar with the severity of their dog's stress signs.

Using CBD To Keep Dogs Calm

With the new surge in popularity of CBD for pets, dog owners have a great new viable tool for helping their dogs stay calm.

"Without a doubt giving your dog CBD for Trick or Treat Night is one of the best moves owners can make. CBD helps take the edge off your dog by promoting balance over the various functions that regulate stress such as the flight-or-fight response," says co-founder David Louvet. "Not only does this help calm anxious dogs, but it also keeps dogs that get too excited and like jumping up on people calmer. As well, CBD is a great alternative to anxiety meds that require a prescription, and it doesn't risk affecting their personality like some anxiety meds can."

CBD Research

Research shows that by mimicking neurotransmitters that binds to several receptors in the body that modulate stress and excitement, CBD can calm stress in a natural regulatory manner. While studies on CBD effects to reduce anxiety in dogs is in its infancy, there is an abundance of research showing it reduces anxiety in humans. With CBD acting on regulatory systems all mammals share, studies show CBD's effects translate across all animals equally.

Highlight:

" Cannabidiol as a Potential Treatment for Anxiety " offers a comprehensive review of research into CBD's anti-anxiety abilities. The review concluded that "Preclinical evidence conclusively demonstrates CBD's efficacy in reducing anxiety behaviors relevant to multiple disorders, including PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), GAD (general stress disorder), PD (panic disorder), OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder), and SAD (social anxiety disorder), with a notable lack of anxiogenic effects."

Tips For Using CBD To Calm Anxiety

Innovet recommends administering CBD one to two hours before Trick or Treat starts. If your dog has never taken CBD before, for full effects, you may need to administer CBD once a day for about a week out. This gives CBD the chance to supplement your dog's endocannabinoid system, that when deficient leads to frequent overexcitement and poor control over stress.

Innovet Pet offers several CBD options for dogs, including Soft Chews for small and older dogs, as well as their PURCBD Oil tincture, which Innovet recommends for first-time users.

About Innovet Pet - From tips to caring for your pet's health to products that improve it, Innovet Pet has put personalized pet care in pet owners' hands for almost two decades. Since their inception, Innovet has made transparency, affordability, trust, and innovation the pillars of their company. This has made them the number 1 pet CBD company world-wide with over 5,000 reviews on their PurCBD Oil alone.

