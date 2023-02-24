Innovid Corp. Q4 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Innovid Corp. (CTV) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$3.429 million, or -$0.03 per share. This compares with -$31.688 million, or -$0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.8% to $33.698 million from $25.967 million last year.

Innovid Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$3.429 Mln. vs. -$31.688 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.03 vs. -$0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.02 -Revenue (Q4): $33.698 Mln vs. $25.967 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $27 Mln to $29 Mln