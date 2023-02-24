24.02.2023 13:45:52

Innovid Corp. Q4 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Innovid Corp. (CTV) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$3.429 million, or -$0.03 per share. This compares with -$31.688 million, or -$0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.8% to $33.698 million from $25.967 million last year.

Innovid Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$3.429 Mln. vs. -$31.688 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.03 vs. -$0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.02 -Revenue (Q4): $33.698 Mln vs. $25.967 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $27 Mln to $29 Mln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Innovid Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten