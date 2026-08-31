Innventure Aktie

Innventure für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40CFU / ISIN: US45784M1080

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31.08.2026 14:26:21

Innventure Names William Grieco CEO; Begins Search For New CFO

(RTTNews) - Innventure Inc. (INV), an industrial growth company, on Monday announced William Grieco will become Chief Executive Officer and a director effective September 1, 2026, succeeding Bill Haskell.

The company has also begun a search for a new Chief Financial Officer, with the replacement to be announced at a later date.

The CEO transition was accelerated from the previously planned October 1 date.

The leadership change is as part of efforts to strengthen oversight, reduce parent-level spending and improve capital allocation.

Lead Independent Director Bruce Brown has been appointed independent Chairman of the Board, succeeding Michael Otworth.

Catriona Fallon has been appointed Chair of the Audit Committee.

Suzanne Niemeyer has resigned from the Board effective August 31, 2026, reducing the Board size to eight directors.

The company said it continues to seek additional independent directors.

In the pre-market trading, Innventure is 2.38% higher at 1.2900 on the Nasdaq.

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Innventure Inc Registered Shs 1,34 5,95% Innventure Inc Registered Shs

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