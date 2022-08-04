Inogen Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and provided a business update.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Reported total revenue was $103.4 million for the period ended June 30, 2022, representing a 1.8% increase from $101.6 million for the period ended June 30, 2021.

On a constant currency basis, total revenue for the period ended June 30, 2022, increased 3.6% from $101.6 million for the period ended June 30, 2021.

Total revenue also represented a 28.6% increase from $80.4 million for the period ended March 31, 2022.

GAAP net loss of $3.4 million, adjusted net loss of $0.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA was a positive $3.2 million.

Strong balance sheet and cash position.

"We delivered solid performance in the quarter driven by our ability to fulfill customer demand, while effectively managing supply chain challenges and macro headwinds,” said Nabil Shabshab, Inogen’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are also seeing encouraging progress from our ongoing imperatives focused on strengthening the foundations of the company while simultaneously executing on our transformation. As we embark on the second half of the year, we are actively managing supply chain challenges, executing further on our strategic initiatives, and focusing on productivity to position us for long-term, sustainable growth and profitability. As a team, we are focused on our purpose of improving lives through respiratory care.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Second quarter total revenue increased 1.8% to $103.4 million from $101.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, primarily driven by higher international sales and domestic rentals, partially offset by lower domestic business-to-business sales.

Total gross margin was 44.7% in the second quarter of 2022 versus 49.6% in the comparative period in 2021. The decline was driven primarily by an increase in material prices and warranty costs, partially offset by higher average selling price and favorable sales channel mix.

Total operating expense for the quarter was $49.1 million compared to $38.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 27.1%. The increased spend was primarily due to a non-cash decrease in the benefit from the change in fair value of the New Aera earnout liability and ongoing strategic investments required to position the Company for long-term sustainable growth.

GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $3.4 million compared to GAAP net income of $5.1 million during the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net loss was $0.4 million compared to adjusted net income of $1.8 million during the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.2 million during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $12.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents were $223.6 million as of June 30, 2022.

A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 are provided in the financial schedules that are a part of this press release. An explanation of these non-GAAP financial measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Guidance

Inogen now projects revenue for the third quarter 2022 to be in the range of approximately $97 million to $100 million, or approximately 4% to 7% growth year-over-year.

Conference Call

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call today at 2:00pm PT/5:00pm ET may do so by dialing:

US domestic callers (877) 841-3961

International callers (201) 689-8589

Please reference Inogen to join the call. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of Inogen’s website at: http://investor.inogen.com/.

A replay of the call will be available beginning August 4, 2022, at 4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET through 4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET on August 18, 2022. To access the replay, dial (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 and reference Conference ID: 13730720. The webcast will also be available on Inogen’s website for one year following the completion of the call.

Inogen has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, http://investor.inogen.com/, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, visit http://investor.inogen.com/.

About Inogen

Inogen is a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. The Company primarily develops, manufactures and markets innovative portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

For more information, please visit www.inogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding the Company’s expectations related to its financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2022, expectations related to the second half of 2022 for growth as well as supply chain challenges; and expectations of future growth and profitability. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes,” "anticipates,” "plans,” "expects,” "will,” "intends,” "potential,” "possible,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to, risks arising from the possibility that Inogen will not realize anticipated revenue; risks related to the Company’s supply chain and limited availability of parts used in our POCs, the risk of further slowdowns or temporarily halts of production, or cost inflation for such components; the impact of changes in reimbursement rates and reimbursement and regulatory policies; the possible loss of key employees, customers, or suppliers; expenses and costs will exceed Inogen’s expectations; intellectual property risks if Inogen is unable to secure and maintain patent or other intellectual property protection for the intellectual property used in its products. In addition, Inogen's business is subject to numerous additional risks and uncertainties and information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other information affecting Inogen’s business operating results are contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information will also be set forth in Inogen’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Inogen disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Inogen has presented certain financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also on a non-GAAP basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of Inogen’s core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare Inogen’s performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans, to benchmark Inogen’s performance externally against competitors, and for certain compensation decisions. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of Inogen's operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Inogen encourages investors to carefully consider its results under U.S. GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP results are presented in the accompanying tables of this release. For future periods, Inogen is unable to provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures without unreasonable effort as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, provision for income taxes, and certain other infrequently occurring items, such as acquisition-related costs, that may be incurred in the future.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (unaudited) (amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Sales revenue $ 89,291 $ 90,304 $ 156,693 $ 167,385 Rental revenue 14,085 11,259 27,068 21,110 Total revenue 103,376 101,563 183,761 188,495 Cost of revenue Cost of sales revenue 50,661 46,565 90,161 89,200 Cost of rental revenue, including depreciation of $2,720 and $2,054, for the three months ended and $5,358 and $3,942 for the six months ended, respectively 6,457 4,663 12,336 9,087 Total cost of revenue 57,118 51,228 102,497 98,287 Gross profit 46,258 50,335 81,264 90,208 Operating expense Research and development 6,064 4,123 11,428 8,138 Sales and marketing 30,388 29,317 58,427 54,808 General and administrative 12,682 5,224 27,871 17,723 Total operating expense 49,134 38,664 97,726 80,669 Income (Loss) from operations (2,876 ) 11,671 (16,462 ) 9,539 Other income (expense) Interest income 225 29 254 86 Other income (expense) (722 ) 304 (1,155 ) (6 ) Total other income (expense), net (497 ) 333 (901 ) 80 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (3,373 ) 12,004 (17,363 ) 9,619 Provision for income taxes 69 6,902 293 5,249 Net income (loss) $ (3,442 ) $ 5,102 $ (17,656 ) $ 4,370 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Change in foreign currency translation adjustment (634 ) 123 (837 ) (334 ) Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency hedging (1,204 ) 390 (1,878 ) 1,534 Less: reclassification adjustment for net (gains) losses included in net income 606 (132 ) 1,206 (373 ) Total net change in unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency hedging (598 ) 258 (672 ) 1,161 Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities 7 (3 ) (1 ) 1 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (1,225 ) 378 (1,510 ) 828 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (4,667 ) $ 5,480 $ (19,166 ) $ 5,198 Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders (1) $ (0.15 ) $ 0.23 $ (0.77 ) $ 0.20 Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders (1) $ (0.15 ) $ 0.22 $ (0.77 ) $ 0.19 Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic common shares 22,845,040 22,444,246 22,799,981 22,313,546 Diluted common shares 22,845,040 22,874,321 22,799,981 22,734,079

(1) Reconciliations of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders basic and diluted can be found in Inogen’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) Due to a net loss for the three and six months ended June 30,2022, diluted loss per share is the same as basic.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (amounts in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 223,621 $ 235,524 Marketable securities - 9,989 Accounts receivable, net 31,146 24,452 Inventories, net 33,496 31,873 Income tax receivable 1,670 1,343 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,514 26,005 Total current assets 315,447 329,186 Property and equipment, net 40,418 38,926 Goodwill 32,803 32,979 Intangible assets, net 55,850 60,147 Operating lease right-of-use asset 23,484 24,912 Other assets 2,067 3,363 Total assets $ 470,069 $ 489,513 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 26,808 $ 25,689 Accrued payroll 12,659 17,307 Warranty reserve - current 7,360 6,480 Operating lease liability - current 3,506 3,393 Deferred revenue - current 9,007 8,568 Income tax payable - 75 Total current liabilities 59,340 61,512 Warranty reserve - noncurrent 7,144 7,246 Operating lease liability - noncurrent 21,678 23,281 Earnout liability - noncurrent 13,975 15,386 Deferred revenue - noncurrent 11,395 11,861 Total liabilities 113,532 119,286 Stockholders' equity Common stock 23 23 Additional paid-in capital 304,939 299,463 Retained earnings 51,616 69,272 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (41 ) 1,469 Total stockholders' equity 356,537 370,227 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 470,069 $ 489,513

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow (unaudited) (amounts in thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ (17,656 ) $ 4,370 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,608 10,339 Loss on rental units and other fixed assets 1,466 601 Gain on sale of former rental assets (93 ) (40 ) Provision for sales revenue returns and doubtful accounts 6,200 5,266 Provision for rental revenue adjustments — 2,065 Provision for inventory losses 1,552 888 Stock-based compensation expense 5,685 5,755 Deferred income taxes — 5,297 Change in fair value of earnout liability (1,411 ) (7,775 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (19,918 ) (6,637 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (12,567 ) 20,129 Cash flows from investing activities Maturities of marketable securities 9,988 8,152 Investment in intangible assets — (101 ) Investment in property and equipment (2,236 ) (3,594 ) Production and purchase of rental equipment (7,083 ) (7,957 ) Proceeds from sale of former assets 153 78 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 822 (3,422 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from stock options exercised 35 9,958 Proceeds from employee stock purchases 915 927 Payment of employment taxes related to release of restricted stock (1,159 ) (545 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (209 ) 10,340 Effect of exchange rates on cash 51 (159 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (11,903 ) $ 26,888

Supplemental Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except units and patients) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue by region and category Business-to-business domestic sales $ 11,212 $ 27,558 $ 16,313 $ 58,301 Business-to-business international sales 37,441 21,823 65,382 37,543 Direct-to-consumer domestic sales 40,638 40,923 74,998 71,541 Direct-to-consumer domestic rentals 14,085 11,259 27,068 21,110 Total revenue $ 103,376 $ 101,563 $ 183,761 $ 188,495 Additional financial measures Units sold 42,400 52,400 72,800 101,800 Net rental patients as of period-end 43,800 37,100 43,800 37,100

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Other Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (in thousands) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (3,442 ) $ 5,102 $ (17,656 ) $ 4,370 Non-GAAP adjustments: - Interest income (225 ) (29 ) (254 ) (86 ) Provision for income taxes 69 6,902 293 5,249 Depreciation and amortization 5,848 5,241 11,608 10,339 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 2,250 17,216 (6,009 ) 19,872 Stock-based compensation 3,020 3,239 5,685 5,755 Change in fair value of earnout liability (2,041 ) (8,082 ) (1,411 ) (7,817 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 3,229 $ 12,373 $ (1,735 ) $ 17,810

Three months ended June 30, Net Income (Loss) Diluted EPS Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted EPS 2022 2021 2022 2021 Financial Results (GAAP) $ (3,442 ) $ 5,102 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.22 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangibles 2,150 2,203 Stock-based compensation 3,020 3,239 Change in fair value of earnout liability (2,041 ) (8,082 ) Income tax impact of adjustments (1) (53 ) (634 ) Adjusted $ (366 ) $ 1,828 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.08 Six months ended June 30, Net Income (Loss) Diluted EPS Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted EPS 2022 2021 2022 2021 Financial Results (GAAP) $ (17,656 ) $ 4,370 $ (0.77 ) $ 0.19 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangibles 4,297 4,467 Stock-based compensation 5,685 5,755 Change in fair value of earnout liability (1,411 ) (7,817 ) Income tax impact of adjustments (1) (146 ) (577 ) Adjusted $ (9,231 ) $ 6,198 $ (0.40 ) $ 0.27

(1) Income tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact related to the non-GAAP adjustments listed above and reflects an effective tax rate of -1.7% for 2022 and 24% for 2021.

