Inogen Names Kristin Caltrider CFO, Succeeding Mike Sergesketter - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Inogen, Inc. (INGN), a medical technology company, announced Friday the appointment of Kristin Caltrider as EVP & Chief Financial Officer, effective March 21. Caltrider succeeds Mike Sergesketter, who joined the Company as interim CFO in December 2021.

Sergesketter will remain with Inogen through June 24 to facilitate a smooth transition.

Caltrider joins Inogen from Quidel Corp., where she most recently served as Vice President of Finance since June 2014. In this role, Caltrider oversaw global Finance and Accounting functions.

Caltrider first joined Quidel in 2007, where she held roles of increasing responsibility. Prior to joining Quidel, she spent almost four years at Life Technologies, now Thermo Fisher.

Nabil Shabshab, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inogen, said, "Kristin is a proven executive who brings deep experience in leading the financial operations of healthcare businesses. She has a clear track record of partnering cross functionally to successfully develop strategic plans and execute against a clear set of financial and business goals to add scale and drive profitable growth."