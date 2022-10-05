Inogen to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2, 2022

Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, announced that it will issue third quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. On the same day, the Company will host a conference call beginning at 5:30 am PT / 8:30 am ET.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing:

US domestic callers (877) 841-3961

Non-US callers (201) 689-8589

Please reference Inogen to join the call. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of Inogen's website at: http://investor.inogen.com/. This webcast will also be archived on the website for 6 months.

A replay of the call will be available approximately three hours after the live webcast ends and will be accessible through November 16, 2022. To access the replay, dial (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 and reference Conference ID: 13732881.

Inogen has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, http://investor.inogen.com/, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, visit http://investor.inogen.com/.

About Inogen

We are a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. We primarily develop, manufacture and market innovative portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

