INOVIO Pharma Soars As FDA Grants Accelerated Approval For VOCERYQ In Adult RRP

(RTTNews) - INOVIO Pharmaceuticals (INO) announced Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval for VOCERYQ (doruxapapogene ralaplasmid and lalikinogene sifuplasmid-gxfd), the company's DNA medicine for adults with Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP).

The stock closed the regular session down 21.95% at $0.6024 but later soared 241.93% to $2.0598 in after-hours trading, reflecting strong investor enthusiasm for the approval, which marks INOVIO's first commercial DNA medicine and a significant milestone for its pipeline.

The approval marks the first FDA-approved treatment specifically indicated to reduce the frequency of surgeries in adult patients suffering from RRP, a rare chronic disease caused primarily by human papillomavirus (HPV) infection that leads to recurrent growth of benign tumors in the respiratory tract.

VOCERYQ, previously known as INO-3107, received accelerated approval based on clinical data showing a complete response, defined as patients requiring no surgical intervention during the 12 months following treatment within the efficacy population. Individuals with RRP often undergo repeated surgeries to remove airway lesions, making the reduction or elimination of surgical procedures a significant clinical benefit.

The FDA's decision falls under its accelerated approval pathway, which allows earlier approval of therapies addressing serious conditions based on surrogate or intermediate clinical endpoints. As a condition of approval, INOVIO must conduct a confirmatory study to verify and further characterize the treatment's clinical benefits.

Under the agency's requirements, the company is expected to submit a draft protocol for the confirmatory trial by the end of 2026 and work toward finalizing the protocol by mid-2027.

VOCERYQ was approved for use in combination with CELLECTRA 5PSP, INOVIO's proprietary DNA medicine delivery device, which is designed to enhance delivery of the therapy. Commercial preparations are already underway. INOVIO said it expects VOCERYQ to be available for ordering and shipment within approximately 60 days and anticipates full commercial field deployment during the first quarter of 2027. To support the launch, the company has partnered with Syneos Health to recruit and deploy medical and commercial field teams.

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