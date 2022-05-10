Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q1 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$79.07 million, or -$0.36 per share. This compares with -$54.40 million, or -$0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 45.9% to $0.20 million from $0.37 million last year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$79.07 Mln. vs. -$54.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.36 vs. -$0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.34 -Revenue (Q1): $0.20 Mln vs. $0.37 Mln last year.