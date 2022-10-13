|
13.10.2022 14:13:04
INOVIO Reports Positive Interim Phase 1/2 Trial Results For INO-3107 For Respiratory Papillomatosis
(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) announced Thursday positive interim results from an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating INO-3107 for the treatment of HPV 6 and HPV 11-associated Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP) in adults.
In the first cohort of 21 participants, INO-3107 showed a statistically significant improvement in the clinical endpoint of the number of surgical interventions needed to control papilloma growth.
INO-3107 was also observed to be well-tolerated and immunogenic in the trial. INO-3107 received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2020.
INO-3107 was evaluated in a Phase 1/2 open-label, multicenter trial to assess its safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and efficacy in 32 participants with HPV 6 and/or HPV 11-associated RRP.
Results from the second cohort of 11 patients are expected in the first half of 2023.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Inovio Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Nachrichten
|
08.08.22
|Ausblick: Inovio Pharmaceuticals stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.05.22
|Ausblick: Inovio Pharmaceuticals öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.02.22
|Ausblick: Inovio Pharmaceuticals präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
08.11.21
|Ausblick: Inovio Pharmaceuticals verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.08.21
|Ausblick: Inovio Pharmaceuticals vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.05.21
|Ausblick: Inovio Pharmaceuticals stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.02.21
|Ausblick: Inovio Pharmaceuticals vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.11.20
|Ausblick: Inovio Pharmaceuticals informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)