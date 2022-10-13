INOVIO Reports Positive Interim Phase 1/2 Trial Results For INO-3107 For Respiratory Papillomatosis

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) announced Thursday positive interim results from an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating INO-3107 for the treatment of HPV 6 and HPV 11-associated Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP) in adults.

In the first cohort of 21 participants, INO-3107 showed a statistically significant improvement in the clinical endpoint of the number of surgical interventions needed to control papilloma growth.

INO-3107 was also observed to be well-tolerated and immunogenic in the trial. INO-3107 received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2020.

INO-3107 was evaluated in a Phase 1/2 open-label, multicenter trial to assess its safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and efficacy in 32 participants with HPV 6 and/or HPV 11-associated RRP.

Results from the second cohort of 11 patients are expected in the first half of 2023.

