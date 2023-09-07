07.09.2023 14:14:04

INOVIO Says FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation For INO-3107; Stock Up 15%

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) announced Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for INO-3107 as a potential treatment for patients with Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP).

The FDA's Breakthrough Therapy designation is a process designed to expedite the development and review of drug candidates that are intended to treat a serious or life-threatening condition.

INO-3107 is an investigational DNA medicine candidate designed to elicit a targeted T cell response against HPV-6 and HPV-11, the HPV types that cause RRP and other HPV-related disease.

This Breakthrough Therapy designation for INO-3107 follows receipt of Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission in May 2023 and from the FDA in 2020.

INOVIO plans to initiate a pivotal trial of INO-3107 in the first quarter of 2024, subject to FDA clearance.

The Breakthrough Therapy designation is supported by data from INOVIO's completed Phase 1/2 open-label, multicenter trial that assessed INO-3107's safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and efficacy in patients with HPV-6 and/or HPV-11-related RRP (NCT:04398433).

Overall, 81.3% patients in the trial had a decrease in surgical interventions in the year after INO-3107 administration compared to the prior year, including 28.1% that required no surgical intervention during or after the dosing window.

