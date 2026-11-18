(RTTNews) - INOVIO (INO) announced that it has submitted a Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for VOCERYQ (doruxapapogene ralaplasmid and lalikinogene sifuplasmid-gxfd) as a treatment for adults with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis.

Recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP) is a rare disease caused primarily by HPV-6 and HPV-11 that leads to recurring wart-like growths in the respiratory tract. Patients often require repeated surgeries to remove the growths, which can affect breathing, speech and overall quality of life.

The regulatory filing followed the FDA's accelerated approval of VOCERYQ on October 30, 2026, making it the first FDA-approved plasmid DNA-based immunotherapy and the first approved treatment designed to reduce the frequency of surgeries in adults with RRP.

According to INOVIO, there are currently no approved non-surgical therapies for RRP in Europe that target the underlying cause of the disease.

The EMA submission is supported by preclinical, clinical and manufacturing data, including results from studies published in Nature Communications and The Laryngoscope. Additional long-term efficacy analyses were also published in 2026.

VOCERYQ is designed to generate an immune response against HPV-6 and HPV-11, the viruses responsible for most RRP cases. The therapy is administered using INOVIO's proprietary CELLECTRA delivery device following standard surgical removal of visible papillomas.

The product has previously received Orphan Drug designation in both the United States and Europe, as well as Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA.

Following its recent U.S. approval, INOVIO expects VOCERYQ to be available for ordering and shipment in the United States within approximately 60 days, with a full commercial launch anticipated in the first quarter of 2027.

INO has traded between $0.56 and $2.72 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $1.63, up 16.43%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $1.60, down 1.56%.