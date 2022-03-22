Inovonics Announces Mobile Duress API integration with The Genetec Security Center Application

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovonics, an industry leader in highly reliable wireless solutions for life-safety applications, announces that its mobile duress system is fully integrated with the Genetec™ Security Center application. With this integration any security dealer and end customer that uses Genetec Security Center can precisely pinpoint duress pendant activation locations directly within the operator's interface for improved emergency response.

Easy to install and cost effective to deploy, Inovonics mobile duress provides precise indoor room and floor-level location when someone activates an Inovonics pendant. Built on the Inovonics cloud platform, the solution marries the reliable hardware Inovonics is known for with powerful software and API tools for easy integration and data access.

Said Charles Pitman, Product Marketing Manager for Unified Platform at Genetec Inc., "We're really excited to have this new integration with Inovonics. Bringing Mobile Duress events into Security Center not only allows operators to contextualize those events and ensure follow through, but also allows organizations to automate responses or provide step-by-step guidance to operators, ensuring a swift and safe resolution to incidents."

Inovonics mobile duress works in concert with any existing security system, sending location details directly into a central station, video surveillance or access control system, or any other IP-based application. For more information, please visit www.inovonics.com/MobileDuressSolutions.

