08.04.2024 13:26:14
Inozyme Reports Positive Topline Data From Phase 1/2 Study Of INZ-701; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (INZY) Monday reported positive topline data from ongoing Phase 1/2 study of its drug candidate INZ-701 in adults with ABCC6 Deficiency (PXE, pseudoxanthoma elasticum) and ENPP1 Deficiency. The stock was up more than 7 percent in pre-market on Monday.
ABCC6 deficiency is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive calcification in the eyes, skin and arteries. ENPP1 Deficiency leads to abnormal mineralization and calcification, and overgrowth of smooth muscle cells inside blood vessels.
In the Phase 1/2 study, 10 adults with serious cardiovascular disease and retinal disease were enrolled. INZ-701 exhibited favorable safety and immunogenicity profile in ABCC6 deficiency, with clinical improvements in vascular pathology, visual function and patient reported outcomes (PROs).
Thirteen adults with ENPP1 Deficiency were enrolled in the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial, in which favorable safety, immunogenicity and clinical outcome data were reported.
Inozyme shares had closed at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has traded in the range of $2.69 - $7.80 in the last 52 weeks.
