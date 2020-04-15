Input Capital Corp. Announces Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid

REGINA, April 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Input Capital Corp. ("Input" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: INP) announced today the preliminary results of its modified "Dutch auction" substantial issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to $7,500,000 of its outstanding common shares ("Shares") from shareholders for cash (the "Offer"). The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (EDT) on April 14, 2020.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer and based on the preliminary count by TSX Trust Company, as depositary for the Offer (the "Depositary"), the Company expects to take up and purchase for cancellation approximately 7,418,686 Shares at a purchase price of $0.70 per Share (the "Purchase Price"). The Shares expected to be purchased under the Offer represent approximately 12.04% of the Shares issued and outstanding before giving effect to the Offer. After giving effect to the Offer, approximately 54,116,971 Shares are expected to be issued and outstanding.

The number of Shares to be purchased under the Offer are subject to verification by the Depositary. The Company and the Depositary expect to release the final results of the Offer, including the final Purchase Price, on or before April 16, 2020. The Company will make the payment for the Shares tendered and accepted for purchase by tendering the aggregate purchase price to the Depositary on or before April 16, 2020 in accordance with the Offer and applicable laws and the Depositary will effect payment to shareholders promptly thereafter. Payment for the Shares will be made in cash, without interest. Any Shares invalidly tendered or tendered and not purchased, including Shares tendered above the Purchase Price, will be returned to the tendering shareholder promptly by the Depositary.

The full terms and conditions of the Offer are described in the offer to purchase and issuer bid circular dated March 6, 2020, as well as the letter of transmittal and other related documents, copies of which were filed and are available without charge on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.inputcapital.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Shares.

ABOUT INPUT

Input is an agriculture commodity streaming company with a focus on canola, the largest and most profitable crop in Canadian agriculture. The Company has developed several flexible and competitive forms of financing which help western Canadian canola farmers solve working capital, mortgage finance and canola marketing challenges and improve the financial position of their farms. Under a streaming contract, Input has provided capital in exchange for a stream of canola via multi-year fixed-volume canola purchase contracts. As of May 2019, Input has postponed capital deployment operations in light of canola trade uncertainties with China and the effect of this uncertainty on capital availability.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Input and its business.

