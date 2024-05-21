|
22.05.2024 01:01:47
Inquiry to begin into DWP’s treatment of ill and disabled people on benefits
Some eligibility decisions have been linked to deaths of vulnerable claimants, and EHRC will examine if ministers acted unlawfullyThe treatment of chronically ill and disabled people by welfare officials, including benefits decisions subsequently linked to the deaths of vulnerable claimants, is to be formally investigated by Britain’s human rights watchdog.The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said it would examine whether ministers at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) had acted unlawfully by failing to protect claimants with learning disabilities or severe mental illness. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
